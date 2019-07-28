Wolves are predators; Washington can’t change that

The July 11 Lewiston Tribune reported that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was planning (once again) to kill some members of the Old Profanity Territory wolf pack in the northeastern part of the state. This occurred in the same week when another pack of wolves killed a calf in Asotin County.
Agency Director Kelly Susewind indicated that the state will take this killing action, for the second year in a row, in an ongoing effort to change the behavior of the OPT pack.
I’m sure that there are several qualified psychologists in the Seattle area; why not just send these poor, hungry animals to behavioral therapy, rather than resorting to such violence? Better yet, capture them all and build them a new home in downtown Seattle where Gov. Jay Inslee can hand-feed them when he’s not running for president.
After all, just like the homeless population in Seattle, these poor creatures are simply tying to survive. And unlike the aforementioned homeless, these poor, downtrodden subjects of the realm actually do clean up most of their own mess.
Yes, I’m joking. But this activity by the WDFW is just so typical of the ludicrous and ridiculous mindset populating Washington state government agencies that humor is necessary for this writer to avoid government-induced insanity. It is unfortunately apparent that education and logic are not routinely exercised within government agencies in general, and in Washington state specifically.
Canadian gray wolves did not just “wander in” to America, as the WDFW director implies in the July 11 article. Early in this new century, environmental activists pressured government to introduce the Canadian gray wolf into America. The expanding human population had wiped out what had been America’s native wolf in favor of domestic and native herbivores that settlers and their descendants depended on. The Canadian variety, larger and better hunters than the American wolf, became a problem for wild and native livestock within less than a decade. There have been arguments ever since about the wisdom of that introduction, and rightly so.
I freely admit that I’m no wildlife biologist. However, even in the small northern Idaho town where I grew up, a high school education included basic information about our wildlife. As a student 50 years ago, I learned that the Canadian gray wolf is an “apex predator.” An apex predator is one that subsists on animals lower in the food chain and is not itself normally a food source for other animals. Further, the gray wolf’s natural food consists of large herbivores.
For you who went to school in Seattle, a herbivore is an animal that eats grasses and leaves. A pack of hungry apex predators that eats herbivores sees no difference (except size and taste) among moose, elk, deer, goats, sheep and cows.
I also learned, as supposedly better-educated WDFW officials should know, that wolves are also one of the few species that kills when not necessarily hungry in order to teach its young how to hunt.
Director Susewind says: “Our goal is to change this pack’s behavior.”
Sorry, Ms. Susewind. You are not going to make plant-eaters out of apex predators. Killing a couple of the “teachers” occasionally will only slow the numerical growth of the pack, not its behavior. Killing a couple of wolves occasionally in order to change a wolf pack’s behavior is like trying to change Toby Keith’s music style by killing Willie Nelson.
What, exactly, is Susewind’s preferred behavior for these apex predators? No, Ma’am. With all due respect, the mistake that you will fail to correct in this way was introducing these vicious, cunning meat-eating predators into the historical home of another, weaker predator, and forcing them to compete for food with bears and mountain lions. This occurs at the same time as ranchers are trying to feed a nation of humans on beef raised in the middle of the wolves’ natural killing field.
Susewind’s agency is quoted as saying that “... It will kill one or more wolves and then evaluate whether more need to be killed to prevent livestock depredation.” I predict that this same question can be asked in another decade, given WDFW’s progress to date.
What kinds of metrics are used to measure the performance of agencies like the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife? What has this entire wolf introduction fiasco cost the states involved to date? Do taxpayers care? This one does, and would like an accounting and an accountable plan for the final expected outcome of the entire wolf question in Washington state.
Rogers of Clarkston is a retired manager at CCI-Speer (now Vista Outdoor). His email address is rrogerr76@gmail.com.