My Oct. 30 column titled “Progressives don’t get it; God still blesses America” generated the usual numerous positive responses as all other opinions, and one outlier from a very agitated progressive. My ubiquitous designated pronoun for all wokesters, “Y’all” wrote: “I am thoroughly disgusted by your rant in the paper. As a doctor, surely you respect science? You stated lies as if they were truth in this letter. I am ashamed of you. You should be, too.”
A famous World War II saying by pilots — “When you get flak you know you’re over the target” — applies to Y’all’s hurt feelings.
The Y’alls should get used to it as increasingly citizens and businesses are developing our own form of “wokeness,” an understanding the lingo of Y’alls and a willingness to confront them.
There really are not that many of them. A single pajama-clad 30-year-old living in his parent’s house can portray himself as hundreds or thousands of wokesters.
Some of us are willing and also able to spend $45 billion to allow free exchange of ideas. God does work in mysterious ways, giving us blessings and raising men and women up at the needed time. In my May 15 column, I wrote about Elon Musk hopefully being sincere and successful on acquiring Twitter.
I think Musk’s life and business endeavors will be protected.
The progressives are in meltdown because of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida surviving and thriving outside wokedom. It’s like the primal screams as seen on national TV from the New York Democratic headquarters on election night 2016 .
Active and passive euthanasia as well as transgender mutilation of children are the topics of the rest of this column.
The other moral atrocity of our times, abortion, will be amplified in other columns.
A progressive philosopher, Peter Singer of Princeton University, is prominent in the current eugenics movement and is a self-labeled utilitarian, someone who deems an action right or wrong based on the consequences of that action.
In other words, there is no intrinsic right or wrong. Everything is relative.
Not only is he promoting the post-birth termination — also called killing — of children up to 3 years old, he is also promoting the termination of the elderly, whether mentally and physically healthy or not.
For the children, he promotes the withholding of food and water to cause death. This applies especially to children with medical problems, particularly if they are terminal.
In the Nov. 10 Lewiston Tribune, an article reported about a child with an autosomal recessive (1 in 4 chance) fatal disease, surviving and healthy, due to innovation in utero procedures. This would be crazy to Singer and his like.
They also would not grasp the emotional well being parents have of holding and comforting their child, maybe for only a few hours or days before the child dies. Singer would terminate the pregnancy “to save pain for the parents and child,” thereby for most normal parents inducing lifelong guilt.
Some medical insurance companies are paying for assisted suicide, but not for some care of elderly citizens.
Relatives are forcing the “exit” of some family members.
The assisted suicide “right” is easily morphing into the burden to die with “encouragement” by relatives. But soon enough, it becomes a demand by government.
The Netherlands is now pressuring family to “encourage” assisted suicide on relatives without consent of the “target.”
There are instances of mentally and physically competent people who are simply cantankerous being forcibly restrained while the doctor “in good faith” shoves the lethal doses into the IV.
This will further corrupt the morals of medicine, even more than the last two years, as it is the use of free will with contemplation by physicians to terminate human life.
Vanity, also called pride, of one’s social position and power give medical personnel, in this case, another rationale to terminate another’s life.
Vanity is a facade, giving the sense of superiority over others, and makes true relationships immaterial.
Vanity makes one constantly attempting to remain one of the “beautiful” ones, one of the “accepted.”
That was exemplified by the actress Gloria Swanson in Billy Wilder’s 1950 film, “Sunset Boulevard,” in which her character, Norma Desmond, says: “I’m ready for my close-up,” after realizing her wasted life had been an illusion of self-importance.
Everyone is equal in their humanity with varying mental and physical life gifts from God. Everyone has a transcendental soul with varying degree of awareness of God. This is amazingly evident in the well-known event called “terminal lucidity.” This occurs a few hours or, at most, a day before death, even in a mentally compromised person.
They sense death is near and want to prepare spiritually for their eternal fate.
This human capacity for understanding one’s own fate likely happens infrequently for those who played God with others’ lives.
Transgendering drugs are promoted as harmless by the multibillion-dollar transgendering medical industry, including the American Medical Association and American Association of Pediatrics. These drugs are deemed harmless by Planned Parenthood, Vanderbuilt University, various children’s hospitals and others.
This, despite known intracranial hypertension, decreased bone density with resultant osteoporosis, decreased mental health and significant increases in suicides. Lupron, which is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for transgender transitioning, is being used for that purpose.
For several decades, several government agencies have identified it as a “hazardous drug,” requiring special precautions in its handling, preparation and administration.
Progressives want grooming of children allowed and gender-affirming sanctuaries, replacing parents’ right with government control of the children. Parents must pay for the transgendering process or go to jail. Virginia progressives, who dislike the legitimate election of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, want to prosecute parents who refuse to help their children in the transition process. And they will pressure child protective services to take the child if the parents don’t comply.
How long before the even more absurd trend of transgender people seeking surgeries to have both male and female genitalia, called salmacian, or even none such as members of the Heavens Gate cult is foisted on adolescents?
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.