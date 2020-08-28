JEERS ... to north central Idaho’s legislative delegation.
With the exception of Sen. Dave Nelson, D-Moscow, they helped enact a measure that will put ordinary Idahoans — workers, consumers and care facility residents — at a legal disadvantage.
In a nutshell, it means people who become exposed to COVID-19 through the negligence of others can not have their day in court.
Among those voting for the legal immunity bill were Sens. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, as well as Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, Caroline Troy, R-Genesee and Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston.
To be fair, the measure has one improvement over the draft submitted to the three-day special session. It expires on July 1, 2021two years earlier than planned.
But this version replaces an exemption for people who act in “good faith” with blanket immunity for local governments, schools, colleges and universities as well as most businesses.
Only in cases of willful, reckless and intentional misconduct would someone be able to file a liability lawsuit.
Here’s what that means in Idaho: “Conduct in which a person makes a conscious choice as to the person’s course of conduct and under circumstances in which the person knows or should know that such conduct both creates an unreasonable risk of harm to another and involves a high probability that such harm will actually result.”
About the only people still subject to liability would be those who know they’re infected with COVID-19 and then go out of their way to spread the virus to another person.
That’s going to come as a bitter surprise to Idahoans whose underlying conditions — age, respiratory ailments, diabetes, immunocompromised — leave them at risk from COVID-19.
When lawmakers meet in a hastily-called special session in late August, they create winners and losers.
CHEERS ... to Col. Ked Wills and the Idaho State Police.
They deserve every accolade for their response to the Ammon Bundy’s disruptions during the three-day special legislative session in Boise.
Bundy came to the Capitol with a mob. At least one of the Bundyites was openly carrying a firearm.
Because federal law prohibits police from monitoring social media generated by domestic groups, it’s possible Capitol security didn’t know Bundy was coming or how many people were with him.
Bundy is a master of creating chaos.
And he was operating in a public venue.
How do you strike the balance of maintaining public access to a democratic government, preserving security and avoiding an an escalation — especially when Bundy twice forced state cops to take him into custody?
Under trying circumstances, these state officers were professional.
They maintained calm.
They were assertive without being confrontational.
They exceeded every expectation.
JEERS ... to Bundy’s enablers in the Idaho House.
Among them are Reps. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, and Judy Boyle, R-Midvale.
Before Bundy made Idaho the object of his affection, he led an armed insurrection at the Malheur Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., in the winter of 2016.
That’s when Scott, Dixon and Boyle left their obligations in Idaho to engage in what they dubbed a “fact-finding” mission to Malheur.
At the time, the area’s representative in the Oregon House, Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, asked the outsiders to mind their own business.
Instead, the three Idaho lawmakers offered Bundy a forum to deliver a copy of his “redress of grievances.”
Scott encouraged the lawbreakers, arguing Bundy and his followers had been provoked by “alleged unwarranted actions of the federal agencies.”
No wonder Bundy showed up at the Idaho Capitol.
He was answering their invitation.
CHEERS ... to University of Idaho President Scott Green.
Friday, Green gave students an additional 10 days — now up to Sept. 14 — to withdraw and collect a full refund on their tuition.
Call that a good-faith effort made at a trying time. Students arrived in Moscow in response to the UI’s resumption of in-person instruction.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no guarantees. If infections surge and the university resumes online classes, some students may decide to return home instead. Odds are most will decide to continue seeking their degrees.
Still on the table, UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker says, is a more flexible tuition refund policy should distance learning be imposed after the Sept. 14 withdrawal deadline.
Tuition covers about half the cost of instruction at Idaho’s institutions of higher learning. So refunds would only add to the financial challenges posed by deficits, falling enrollments, a tuition freeze, state budget cuts and the loss of revenues generated by athletics.
If nothing else, that demonstrates a university that values its students more than their wallets.
JEERS... to U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
Considering all the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman has tolerated during the Trump administration — Russian interference in the 2016 election or the president’s impeachment-worthy shakedown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden — the latest transgression may seem minor.
But by addressing the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated the Hatch Act’s prohibition against members of the executive branch — except for the president and vice presidnet — engaging in political activity.
He broke the terms of his own directive to State Department staffers, which admonished them against joining “the political process.” It went on to say they “may not even attend a political party convention or convention-related event.”
Moreover, Pompeo established a new, troubling precedent for what is supposed to be America’s face to the international community.
As Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass put it: “Any individual gives up his/her personal capacity to speak on foreign policy when he/she takes the job. It is public service, not political service.”
From Risch, there’s been not a whimper. Will he change his tune if a future Democratic secretary of state follows Pompeo’s example? — M.T.