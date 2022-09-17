A few weeks ago, I wrote about the regional reaction to the proposed Lava Ridge wind power development in Idaho’s northern Magic Valley, and suggested much of the outrage against it was based on cultural animus against energy production approaches such as wind power — that is, a “liberal agenda.”

My intent was to spotlight the regional political reaction, the way the crowd response to the proposal took hold there. But that could easily be understood as arguing that everyone came to the same position on the issue in the same way and for all the same reasons, that all minds were in lockstep, and that’s surely not the case.

Tags

Recommended for you