At the moment, Idaho has more demand for COVID-19 vaccines than supply.
But having an ample amount of vaccine and too few people willing to take it will be no small problem, either.
As anyone in the 65-and-older cohort who is waiting in line for a shot knows, the disproportionately small share of vaccine delivered to Idaho has been compounded by bottlenecks in distribution. Hence, National Public Radio ranks Idaho dead last among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in the percentage of its people — 5.5 percent with one dose, 1.2 percent with two doses — who have been vaccinated.
Washington ranks 27th with 7.3 percent getting the first dose and 1.5 percent fully vaccinated.
Ultimately, supplies will expand. The emerging one-dose vaccine from Johnson and Johnson — which is expected to apply for emergency use authorization this month — could be a game-changer.
But herd immunity — the share of a population required to stop the spread of the infection — relies on 70 to 90 percent of people getting vaccinated.
Reaching that threshold in Idaho won’t be easy.
According to the latest Boise State University public policy survey, 54.8 percent of Idahoans say they would get the COVID-19 vaccine if available.
That leaves nearly 4 of every 10 who won’t. A third of that group may be persuadable, but the rest said they were definite in their refusal.
Of course, attitudes can change. The survey, taken in late November and early December, occurred when vaccines were by and large an abstraction. Health care providers hope that as communities become more familiar with vaccinations — observing the benefits and the relative safety — resistance will ebb. That seems to have occurred among some of the earliest vaccination sites.
By the same token, COVID-19 is no longer a creature of the television broadcast or newspaper report. Says the BSU survey: Nearly three-quarters of people in the state now know at least one friend or relative who has contracted the virus — and 14 percent know at least 10 people. More than 163,000 people have tested positive and more than 1,700 have died.
Nevertheless, the entire pandemic remains politicized in Idaho. Even as the evidence mounts in favor of its efficacy, face-mask wearing remains divisive. The BSU poll says 57.9 percent support mandates, 40.5 percent oppose. And if a face mask mandate carries a penalty for noncompliance, support drops to 51.2 percent.
Count on anti-vaccination advocates such as Health Freedom Idaho and the Idaho Freedom Foundation to stoke the fires of obstruction and mistrust.
“Frankly, as more news comes out about the vaccines that are in circulation — about whether they’re making people sick, about the vaccines’ work against new strains of the coronavirus, about the fact that you might have to get a new vaccine each and every year — it’s questionable why Idaho’s government would want to participate in the vaccine rollout,” Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman wrote last week.
At some point, it will come down to a cost-benefit analysis.
Want to board an airline?
Get a shot.
Want to attend a large-scale gathering?
Have your proof of vaccination on hand.
Intend to work in a restaurant, serve in the military or engage in health care?
You know the drill.
Before it comes to sanctions, however, why not engage in a public information campaign?
For that, you don’t need to see Gov. Brad Little or even President Joe Biden get vaccinated. They’ve already won over their constituency.
It’s the skeptics who need convincing. That places the onus on people they find credible.
How would that group behave, for instance, if they saw former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador roll up his sleeve and promote inoculations?
Popular with the Trumpian base of the GOP, Labrador, who represented Idaho’s 1st Congressional District for eight years in the U.S. House of Representatives, recently accepted an appointment to the Central District Health board.
Obviously, Labrador has an interest in promoting the public health. Here’s his opportunity.
Or how about Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin?
Since the onset of the pandemic almost a year ago, McGeachin — an acolyte not only of the Freedom Foundation but also some less savory groups such as The Real Three Percent of Idaho — has sought to undermine every step Little has taken to contain it.
Were she to lead by example, McGeachin could help push Idaho’s herd immunity toward the crucial threshold.
And would it be too much to ask Idaho legislators to lend a hand? Among the names that instantly come to mind are Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, or Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa.
The day is not that far off when they could make a huge difference in ending this scourge. Between then and now, they have some soul-searching to do. — M.T.