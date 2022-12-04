The problem with political appointees is that they are political appointees. And when they are put in place by a political animal with no interest or knowledge of the resource that they are being asked to oversee, you might end up with a bunch of unelected bureaucrats who are more interested in promoting an agenda than following the science. Case in point: You end up with the dysfunctional Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, courtesy of the biologically ignorant and agenda driven Washington state governor, Jay Inslee.
It is no secret that the Blue Mountain elk population in Washington is declining. The current population is estimated at 3,600, which is down from the high of 6,500 in the late ’70s and 35% below the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s goal of 5,500 elk.
Part of the problem with this decline is predation on elk calves by black bears and cougars. There is no question that these predators, at various times of the year, can severely affect elk calf survival. Some current wildlife commission members, specifically Tim Ragen, Lorna Smith, Melanie Rowland and Barbara Baker, are questioning the data provided by WDFW biologists and declaring that the 5,500 elk target population is too high and that black bears and cougars are not a significant problem.
This raises a question, though. What science are they looking at that counters that provided by the WDFW biologists?
Currently, the commissioners are claiming that the science is inadequate, with Commissioner Ragen looking for perfect information on the entire ecosystem before they make a decision on the elk, bears and cougars in the Blues. The “precise science” Ragen is looking for will take years to develop and will never be complete. Meanwhile the elk herds in the Blues will keep declining while science from Idaho and Montana on bear and cougar elk calf predation is ignored, which suggests that an agenda is being followed rather than a concern for the resource.
In a Jan. 23, 2006, study by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game titled “Effects of Wolf Predation on North Central Idaho Elk Populations,” a finding was “Black bear predation on calves is significant and occurs during a short time frame immediately after birth.”
In a September 2007, study by Idaho Fish and Game titled “Factors Influencing Elk Calf Recruitment,” by Peter Zager and others, the finding was: “Summer losses of elk calves, mostly by predation, were by far the greatest limit to calf recruitment. Black bears and mountain lions were responsible for the majority of all calf deaths. Majority of deaths in summer were attributed to black bears while mountain lions were responsible for most of the remaining summer calf deaths and most deaths after the summer period.”
In a 2004 study titled “Multi-Trophic Level Ecology of Wolves, Elk, and Vegetation in Yellowstone National Park,” the data collected during the first year showed that bears took more elk calves than wolves. Several other studies on black bear predation on elk calves from Montana and Idaho back up these observations.
The Jan. 23, 2006, Idaho Fish and Game study concluded that to increase elk calf survival, “Black bear harvest should be focused during spring in known calving areas.”
As we all know, however, the commissioners have canceled the spring black bear hunting seasons in 2022 and 2023.
The greatest elk calf mortality is attributable to cougar predation. Black bears prey on calves for a few weeks. Cougars prey on them all year.
The Montana January 2016 through June 2020 study titled “Evaluating Carnivore Harvest as a Tool for Increasing Elk Calf Survival and Recruitment,” by Kelly Proffitt and others, found that in “The Bitterroot study area, the primary predator of elk calves was mountain lions.”
In the study “Annual Elk Calf Survival in a Multiple Carnivore System,” by Daniel R. Eacker and others, this statement is present: “With the recolonization of wolves in many regions, and the public furor and fanfare surrounding it, the effects of mountain lions on ungulate populations may be overlooked. Combined with our results, there is growing evidence suggesting that mountain lions may be the most important carnivore for ungulates in more settings than anticipated, especially where grizzly bears and wolves are absent, such as California, Oregon, and much of Washington.”
That is also backed up by the recent WDFW study in the Blues that of 125 collared elk calves last year, only nine made it through the spring, with at least 54 of those calves killed by cougars.
And again, as we all know, the commissioners listed above all voted against increasing the cougar tag limit this past month in the Blue Mountain region.
It is disturbing enough that a commissioner voting against the spring bear season isn’t aware that the state also has a spring turkey season. It’s also disconcerting that these same commissioners are coming to conclusions about the carrying capacity of the Blues without citing any studies to back those conclusions up. And when they further ignore or are unaware of the multiple scientific predator-prey studies that have been done, a person has to question what their motive for being on the wildlife commission is.
The commission will be in Clarkston Thursday through Saturday.
If the commission members take public comments, it would be wise not to go there and rant and rave about their decisions. Huffing, puffing and screaming at them isn’t going to do any good.
They should, however, be asked some very pointed questions about where they are getting the data that leads them to those decisions and they should be kept on the hook until they give a precise answer.
Wildlife management is important to our region. It should not be treated as a game or some sort of personal crusade and it’s past time for several of these commissioners to be made aware of that fact.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.