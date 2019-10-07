This editorial was published by the Idaho State Journal of Pocatello
Pocatello City Council President Jim Johnston is pushing an old idea that many Chubbuck residents hate with a passion.
Johnston wants Pocatello, population 56,000, to merge with neighboring Chubbuck, population 15,000.
When Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England heard about the idea earlier this month, his response was to refer to the proposed merger as a “hostile takeover” by Pocatello.
We suspect with a great deal of certainty that the vast majority of England’s constituents feel the same way.
Johnston’s plan to come up with a new name for the combined city will likely make the entire proposal even more unpalatable — especially among his constituents in Pocatello.
Johnston can be very convincing and no one can match his enthusiasm, but losing the Pocatello name is going to be an impossible sell for him with Gate City residents.
Likewise, Chubbuck residents are very proud of their city and its name.
It’s also hard to see Johnston’s vision for a Pocatello-Chubbuck merger becoming a reality considering the two cities’ inability to cooperate in the past.
Through the decades, attempts at finding cost-saving synergies between Pocatello and Chubbuck have almost always ended in failure.
There’s been a lot of talk through the years of having one emergency dispatch center that would serve both cities.
Despite the fact there’s strong evidence that consolidating the cities’ dispatch centers into one facility would save money, no one in either community has been supportive enough for the idea to gain any traction.
The most recent talk of collaboration came a few years ago when the Pocatello and Chubbuck fire departments considered merging.
But early signs that this idea might gain support quickly evaporated.
Usually when talk of such mergers between communities occurs, nothing comes to fruition unless the communities are in some sort of desperate situation and merging is a last but necessary resort.
That’s unfortunate because working together often has more positives than negatives.
Chubbuck and Pocatello should look at the many examples throughout our region of communities sharing services to increase efficiencies and create financial savings. Salt Lake County has a unified police force that serves numerous communities. Idaho is home to multiple regional emergency dispatch centers that each serve several counties. Idaho communities have found it beneficial to operate regional jails, animal shelters and economic development organizations because pooling resources often makes the most sense.
Where Johnston’s idea is legit in our opinion is that there would be cost savings in having one street department serving Pocatello and Chubbuck instead of two. The same goes for the fire, police, animal control, water and sewer services that the cities each provide.
The truth in our opinion is that Pocatello and Chubbuck will likely never agree to merge into one city no matter how hard Johnston and others push the idea.
We understand the community pride and heritage of both cities being too strong for such a merger to happen.
But it is time for Pocatello and Chubbuck to see the value in cooperating in terms of the government services they each provide.
Right now the Pocatello Fire Department provides ambulance service to all of Bannock County, including Chubbuck, and the arrangement has not only worked out financially for both cities and the county, but lives have been saved because of it.
Chubbuck and Pocatello could both keep their names and community pride if they shared other services that right now are duplicated by both cities.
There’d be no downside, no loss of identity and in the end the winners would be the taxpayers who’d benefit from the money saved.
We believe Johnston and his supporters should devote their energies toward that obtainable goal rather than an ill-fated push for a merged city.