Why hoard toilet paper when you can buy a bidet?

In my last posting, I wrote about our dependency on China for way too much of what we use daily in America. We must become more self-sufficient as a nation. We can do it as we have before. Bring jobs back home. Bring businesses back home. Put America back to work and make America first and “Made in America” job No. 1.
COVID-19 originated in China. Some reports in the world press say that as early as Nov. 25 people started showing signs of the flu in China, specifically, in Hubei Province and the capital city of Wuhan. Just over 11 million people live in Wuhan.
This is the Year of the Pig.
Chunyun, also known as the Chinese Spring Festival, usually starts about 15 days before the Lunar New Year and lasts 40 days — Jan. 21 to March 1. This is when Chinese families return home to celebrate with family. They return home to China from all over the world.
China’s Ministry of Transport held a press conference in mid-January touting the 3 billion trips that would be made for the celebration. This included 73 million by air, 2.46 billion by automobile and 413 million by rail.
One American news outlet called it the largest human migration on the planet.
On April 8, the Chinese Communist Party leaders in Wuhan ended the lockdown, letting the city and 14 other provinces open back up. Beijing did the same and it was back to the hustle and bustle of the fast-paced life there.
Not so in the rest of the world where people in 209 countries still get to experience the full deadly force of COVID-19 that China shared with the world. China did so willingly, I believe, and with the help of the World Health Organization. The WHO carried Chinese misinformation messages just like Iraq Deputy Prime Minister Tariq Aziz did for Saddam Hussein.
The WHO said: “There is no human to human spread of the virus.”
These were communist lies. Imagine that. For what? Retaliation? The new tariff deal with the USA? What? Why?
The great American writer Mark Twin is quoted as saying: “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting its boots on.”
There is much speculation the coronavirus originated in an animal, possibly at a wet market in China, and was spread to humans in China. Some even speculate it somehow escaped one of four secret labs in Wuhan. People who had it shared the virus unwillingly. They partied, then went home all over China and the world.
President Donald Trump closed all flights to America from China on Jan. 26 in yet another of his xenophobic actions to protect the homeland.
We have been sentenced: Stay home. Stay 6 feet away from other humans.
It is now Day 26 at home for me. One of my friends who spent some time behind bars once said to me, you can do the time or let the time do you. Most of us are trying to stay home and work or just stay away from crowds or people. It’s hard.
People hoard food and paper products — flour, yeast, potatoes, onions, toilet paper, canned soups and canned beets.
It’s hard to get your head around this. It’s almost incomprehensible to understand the gravity of the times we live in right now. A 12 percent unemployment will likely hit 30 percent by the end of April, rising from a historic low.
One in 10 Americans either has been laid off or lost his job.
The best we can do is try to support our neighbors and local businesses. Work together to help fix this and solve this issue. Support our doctors, nurses and first responders. Support each other.
The whole world was ill-prepared to deal with this pandemic. Countries, cities, counties, states and, yes, Uncle Sam was not ready. It’s time to work as one nation to fix this issue and get ready if the coronavirus or another pandemic comes back around.
And one will.
Remember civil defense? Let’s bring that program back.
Here is shocking factoid from the past 30 days:
Clearwater Paper is the largest supplier of private label toilet paper to retail grocery chains in the United States, according to its website. The Lewiston plant is the company’s largest plant. Clearwater does not generally identify its customers, including retail chains that sell its toilet paper under private labels.
At least one is Costco in Clarkston. On March 21, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported that Clearwater Paper shipped 216,000 rolls of toilet paper last month to the Costco store across the Snake River in Clarkston.
That’s 7,200 30-roll packages, more than Clearwater shipped to the store in all of 2019. Are you eating it or planting it?
Get a bidet. Enjoy the cold water on your bum. Chill out.
Sayre of Lewiston served as regional director to former U.S. Sen. Larry Craig. His email address is sayre@cableone.net.