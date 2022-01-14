DJEERS ... to 2nd District Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
Addressing the governor’s dinner Saturday at Boise, the 12-term congressman and former Idaho House speaker closed by saying: “We have a common goal and that is to enact conservative policies in our communities, in the state and at the federal level. And never forget our cry. Let’s go Brandon.”
Here’s Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank’s explanation: “For the uninitiated, that’s a MAGA meme in which the phrase stands for the slightly homophonous ‘F*** Joe Biden.’ It’s a way to flip the bird at the president ‘without running afoul of technology censors,’ as the right-wing Washington Times put it.”
That’s the kind of garbage that sprews from the mouth of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.
But Simpson?
The guy who delivered the eulogy at former Democratic Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus’ memorial?
The fellow who embodies this quote from the statesman Henry Clay —“All legislation, all government, all society is founded upon the principal of mutual concession, politeness, comity, courtesy; upon these everything is based”?
The political grown-up who Idahoans count on to get things done — whether it was protecting Idaho’s Boulder-White Cloud wilderness, securing the future of the Idaho National Laboratory, building up university research programs or maintaining Idaho’s far-flung transportation networks?
The maverick who promised Native Americans last summer in Shelton, Wash., that he would bridge the partisan divide to save the region’s salmon? “I think this would be very hard to pass in a Republican House, so I think this needs to be done in the next year.”
The seasoned political hand who forged a partnership with former 1st District Democratic Congressman Walt Minnick a decade ago?
How about the Idaho GOP veteran who espoused a common purpose on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing? “We don’t always agree, nor should we. But disagreement doesn’t have to be uncivil and divisive. Civility should be the rule, not the exception. ...”
How does telling the president of the United States to “F*** off” in a room filled with fellow Republicans lead to anything other than a more coarse, divisive and polarized society?
How can it not undermine Simpson’s ability to draw Democratic congressional support toward his effort to prevent the extinction of Idaho’s salmon?
How can it not encourage more Republicans to join the fringe now occupied by the likes of Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, who wore a “Let’s Go Brandon” tie on the House floor last November?
Simpson has inherited the best of Idaho’s political traditions from the likes of Andrus, former Sen. Frank Church and former Sen. Jim McClure.
Is he so intimidated by the threat that former President Donald Trump might endorse Bryan Smith of Idaho Falls, his challenger in the May 17 GOP primary, that he’s auditioning as a Chad Christensen understudy?
DJEERS ... to state Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee.
Coming on the heels of last week’s failed GOP attempt to dictate who can and who cannot run as a Republican, Troy has joined with Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, in a move that will disenfranchise thousands of Idaho independents from voting in the May 17 GOP primary.
That primary is closed. To vote in it, you have to register as a Republican.
Under the rules, anyone who has previously declared himself as a Democratic primary voter has until the deadline for candidate declaration — in this case, March 11 — to formally sign up to vote in the GOP election.
But those same rules allow the so-called “unaffiliated” voter to formally declare his allegiance to the GOP at the polls.
Most people — infrequent primary voters, newcomers to the area and first-time voters — do it that way, if for no other reason than they can’t be sure who is on the ballot until the candidate filing deadline passes.
Thursday, Troy and Souza introduced a bill requiring everyone to register by March 11 — and it would take effect immediately upon passage. So voters won’t get the word until it’s too late.
Who does that leave still welcomed in the GOP primary? The kind of partisan ideologues who would empower Congressman Bryan Smith, Gov. Janice McGeachin (with chief of staff Wayne Hoffman), Lt. Gov. Priscilla Giddings, House Speaker Heather Scott and Senate President Pro Tem Christy Zito.
DJEERS ... to McGeachin.
Nobody expects her to be a cheerleader for her GOP gubernatorial primary election rival, Gov. Brad Little.
But tweeting 21 minutes into Little’s State of the State address Monday was a new low.
To top it off, she bemoaned the governor’s efforts to boost public school spending with this comment: “Idaho’s children have suffered a significant loss of learning over the last two years, and Brad wants to throw more money at government schools. Let’s start funding kids and families rather than the schools. It’s time for the money to follow the students.”
Forget that a voucher system would favor those families wealthy enough to arrange education in the four counties — Ada, Bannock, Canyon and Twin Falls — where most private schools are available.
Never mind how it would decimate Idaho’s rural communities.
And who cares if such a scheme blows up Idaho’s constitutional pledge to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools”?
What should matter to McGeachin is this — private schools subsidized by state tax dollars would be unaccountable. Some of them might even venture into teaching critical race theory.
Has she thought this one through?
CCHEERS ... Randee and Bill McCollum, owners of Lewiston’s iconic Effie’s Tavern.
Keeping a business open in the COVID-19 pandemic economy takes grit.
Enduring a shocking episode of vandalism that shattered all of Effie’s five front windows takes courage.
But only a special kind of person would show empathy for the perpetrator. To paraphrase Randee’s comments to the Lewiston Tribune’s Elaine Williams, nobody should be judged by the worst day of his life. We are all works in progress.
Good for her. — M.T.