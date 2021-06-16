Cowering in the shadows of anonymity is an Idaho lawmaker of some stature who recklessly fueled the critical race theory debate that has diminished academic freedom and deprived the state’s already lean institutions of higher learning of $2.5 million.
Three months ago, that individual filed a complaint at Boise State University with this bombshell allegation:
“ ... He had viewed a video from a friend’s phone in which a caucasian student was singled out in a class at BSU by an instructor and was mistreated and demeaned. ... Specifically, it was alleged that the student was forced to apologize in front of the class for being ‘white’ or for the student’s ‘white privilege’ and was then subjected to taunts, name-calling and other verbal attacks from other students. It was alleged that the word ‘stupid’ was used during the incident and that the student left the class in tears.”
In the weeks that followed, the Legislature passed an anti-critical race theory bill that could have teachers at all levels looking over their shoulders. BSU lost $1.5 million from its budget while the University of Idaho and Idaho State University each were cut by $500,000.
At BSU, the allegation caused President Marlene Tromp to temporarily suspend diversity classes for a week while her administration was compelled to hire a team of lawyers from Boise’s Hawley Troxell to ferret out the facts.
Since then, some clues about the common denominator have emerged:
l Hawley Troxell referred to the complainant as a “he.”
l Last month, Tromp told the Idaho Statesman that the individual was “a person who is very broadly respected, and whose words we took seriously.”
l In a March 15 email the Statesman obtained last week, BSU interim provost Tony Roark referred to the “investigation of serious allegations of classroom misconduct conveyed to Dr. Tromp by a legislator.”
Here’s what Hawley Troxell learned about that legislator.
He was hard to find. It required “several failed attempts” to interview him.
After maintaining knowledge of “multiple inappropriate interactions” he “declined to identify any student and declined to describe in any detail what he has seen or heard from students other than that it was ‘really inappropriate.’ ”
Not only did he lack evidence — “he did not have possession of the video he had seen” — but the lawmaker offered no leads. He “declined to provide any information on how it could obtained.”
After interviewing 30 students, instructors, Tromp and others, the closest Hawley Troxell came to finding anything similar to the legislator’s claim was a class held via Zoom in which a student called her instructor’s logic “stupid.” When she got feedback from her fellow students, the instructor came to her defense.
Later, that student told Hawley Troxell “she did not feel like the instructor was disrespectful to her in any way and that the instructor checked in with (her) after class to make sure she was OK.”
The damage, however, was done. Hawley Troxell issued its report on May 19 — a week after the Legislature went home.
Under normal circumstances, someone who makes a complaint deserves protection from reprisals. Federal and state laws require student confidentiality be respected. And in declining to name its source, BSU is standing by a policy that extends an “expectation of confidentiality” to all parties to an investigation.
However, BSU’s confidentiality policy offers Tromp the opportunity to exercise her discretion to release information on a “need to know” basis.
You don’t “need to know” the identity of a parent or a layperson making a statement in good faith. You do need to know when a legislator engages in public business at public expense.
Voters deserve an explanation from a lawmaker whose unsubstantiated allegation proved to be so devastating.
If you don’t know who this legislator is, then you don’t know who he is not.
A process of elimination — no women, no Democrats and no legislative clowns whose words are not taken seriously at BSU or anywhere else — still leaves four or five dozen possibilities.
Who gets tainted with that broad brush?
Leadership?
Members of the joint budget committee?
The House and Senate education panels?
How about the state affairs committees in the House and Senate?
Do you narrow the search to lawmakers who openly claimed knowledge of white shaming during floor debates — Reps. Brent Crane and Bruce Skaug, both R-Nampa, for instance?
It’s hard not to empathize with Tromp who, after enduring two years of undeserved attacks from the taxpayer-subsidized Idaho Freedom Foundation and its legislative acolytes, would appreciate a respite. If she won’t release his name, why doesn’t this legislator step forward and explain himself?
Whoever you are, this more likely than not will come out.
Someone will talk. The question is when — and who? — M.T.