There’s a reason why Idaho never seems to have enough money for its schools.
Or why its college students now shoulder most of the costs of their instruction.
It’s no mystery why the state rarely makes progress on its backlog of highway and bridge projects.
Or why property taxes continue to rise in order to cover public school bills the state refuses to pay.
Are you really surprised that in spite of their promises, lawmakers never seem to have enough money to lift the sales tax from groceries?
Here’s your first clue: Much of the tax base has evaporated.
At the request of Reps. Steve Berch, D-Boise, and Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, the Office of Performance Evaluations — the Legislature’s watchdog unit — surveyed the landscape.
Some of it you’ve come to expect: Tax exemptions —166 in all — dating back decades explain the following:
l Income taxes — Idaho collects about $2.16 billion, but it gives away another $660 million in 42 exemptions.
l Sales taxes — If you count the exemptions adopted when the tax began in 1965 plus those added since — totaling more than 80 — the state is collecting roughly 50 cents on every dollar — $2.09 billion collected; $2.08 billion excluded.
l Property taxes — Without some 44 exemptions on the books, Idaho would add $38.2 billion to its $192 billion property tax base.
Idaho has changed profoundly since many of those tax breaks were written into law. When services were exempted from the sales tax in the 1960s, they were a fraction of the transactional economy; now they’re the dominant player. Tax breaks that made sense when Idaho was a conglomerate of sparse, rural communities are still on the books in a state where urbanized growth has exploded.
In other words, as the Idaho Capital Sun’s Kelcie Moseley-Morris noted, the state’s general fund barely takes in more — $4.25 billion — than the state gives away — $4 billion.
Of course, each of those tax breaks has a lobby willing to go to the mat to defend it. Such was the case more than a decade ago when a roomful of lawmakers reviewing a list of tax breaks got outmatched by business lobbyists.
Here’s what’s new in the OPE report: Idaho is an outlier.
While it remains on autopilot, 34 states are systematically reviewing, changing or eliminating archaic tax laws. They want to know if the tax break is delivering benefits to the economy or whether it’s become a costly relic.
Among them are Idaho’s neighbors — Montana, Oregon, Washington and Utah.
Moseley-Morris looked at two of them:
l Two years ago, Montana assigned an interim legislative committee to review all income tax credits.
The new law laid out standards of review such as whether the credit was effective in incentivizing taxpayer choices, if the benefits go to out of state residents and whether it’s doing more harm than good to the Montana economy.
For example, the state extended a $500 credit to encourage homeowners to install solar panels. But with so many homes already equipped with panels, is the credit still viable?
l Washington’s system has the benefit of relying on a more objective review. Since 2006, it has assigned a five-member citizen commission with the task of making certain that each of the state’s more than 700 tax breaks is analyzed at least once every 10 years.
Democratic and Republican leaders in the House and Senate appoint four members; the governor appoints the fifth.
At the moment, the panel includes an economist, a law professor, an educator, a tax lawyer and a university faculty member.
When its work is done, the panel submits recommendations to the Legislature.
Of the 200 laws the commission has reviewed, the Legislature followed its guidance 124 times.
In contrast, Idaho’s tax policy often responds to the whims of the people in office at the time — rather than the people who pay the bills.
All of which raises the question: Why does the decision about who pays more tax in this state — and who pays less — get a fraction of the attention of what lawmakers devote to waging culture wars over critical race theory? —M.T.