DJEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
Who runs this state — Little or Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Fall?
Answer: Ehardt.
Little had every reason to veto Ehardt’s effort to make Idaho the first state in the union to ban transwomen and girls from joining female athletics in the public schools, colleges and universities.
The current policy — mirroring NCAA and International Olympic Committee standards — was among the nation’s most severe.
There had been not one documented case of a transwoman depriving anyone of an opportunity to participate in Idaho sports.
The scholar cited in the bill’s background says Ehardt distorted her findings.
Corporate Idaho — from the Idaho National Laboratory to Micron — opposed it.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and five of his predecessors say the measure’s constitutional flaws doom it to defeat in the federal courts, which means increasingly scarce taxpayer dollars will be wasted.
Yet, Little signed it into law.
Who decides policy for this state — Little or Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot?
Answer: Young.
Never mind that two years ago, the federal courts overturned the state’s ban on transgender people amending gender markers on their birth certificates. That didn’t stop Young and most of her GOP colleagues in the Legislature from waving red meat to the culture warriors. They turned around and passed a bill reinstating that unconstitutional policy.
Again, Wasden’s office says this is a sure loser. It puts the state on the path toward a Supreme Court battle with a $1 million hit on the state treasury. But Little complied with Young’s wishes.
Who sets the moral tone of this state — Little or Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard?
Answer: Scott.
At least with the legislative assault on Idaho’s vulnerable transgender minority, you could accuse the governor — who has remained mum on the issue — of engaging in cynicism or political expediency. He’ll let some federal judge do the dirty work of decapitating these bills, thereby avoiding a fight with the illogical majority in the Legislature.
But there’s no judicial safety hatch protecting Idaho from Scott’s handiwork. Her measure legally eliminates even the slightest attempt — all things being equal — to diversify Idaho’s public employment and contracting. Worse, it might transform the Idaho Human Rights Act into a weapon against merely encouraging more opportunities for Idaho’s women and minorities.
The only thing standing in Scott’s way was a gubernatorial veto.
Yet the governor, who only six weeks ago told reporters he didn’t “think we ought to be sending signals that we’re intolerant in Idaho,” turned around and signed it.
Greatness comes from standing alone against those tides of intolerance.Vetoing these bills was Little’s chance to become an exceptional governor.
He may not get another.
CCHEERS ... to Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.
To protect Idahoans from the coronavirus pandemic, Denney persuaded Gov. Little to transform the May 19 primary election into a vote-at-home operation.
But there’s a big difference between voting by mail and absentee balloting. Under Washington’s vote-by-mail system, for example, ballots arrive in the mailbox of every registered voter.
Idaho requires the individual to first request a ballot.
So Denney opted to make the application process easier.
Every registered voter who hasn’t already acted will get an application form in the mail within two weeks.
He also extended deadlines. You can register, request a ballot and declare a party affiliation as late as May 19. Once the ballot arrives, you’ll have until June 2 to complete it and return it in a pre-addressed envelope.
The secretary of state has taken every step imaginable to make this system voter-friendly. Good for him.
CCHEERS ... to Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.
Back on Feb. 3, she joined 38 House members and nine senators — including Washington’s Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell — in sounding the alarm about the emerging coronavirus threat.
They urged Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield to gear-up testing people for the infection.
“We further urge you to prioritize localities where cases have already been confirmed, so that additional cases may be detected in real-time,” they wrote. “We are eager to learn when the rapid diagnostic test will be available for use by state and local jurisdictions, and how priority will be determined for swift distribution.”
When McMorris Rodgers signed that letter, President Donald Trump was reassuring people: “Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
CCHEERS ... to the north central Idaho lawmakers who drew failing — or near failing — grades from the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s voting index.
Consider that a mark of independence.
Among them:
l Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow — Out of 227 votes, IFF says he voted wrong on 42 measures. That earned him an F.
l Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow — Out of 231 votes, he broke with IFF 45 times, earning him an F as well.
l Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee — 43 times, she voted against the IFF line, so she got an F.
l Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston — Vote against the Freedom Foundation 34 times like Johnson did and you’ll also get a D-minus.
Actually, it takes a lot to remain in the good graces of this opaquely funded special-interest group. Thinking for yourself on just one or two issues of deep concern to IFF — such as protecting medical debt collectors or blocking even modest day care safety improvements — will prove costly.
Only eight lawmakers followed instructions and earned an A. One such stand-out was Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
Does the A stands for automaton? — M.T.