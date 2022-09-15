It was no accident that the voice of ordinary Idahoans — frustrated by their chronically underfunded schools — crept into the state Capitol earlier this month.

Facing the prospect that voters would take matters into their own hands and pass Reclaim Idaho’s $323.5 million Quality Education Act ballot measure on Nov. 8, Gov. Brad Little called lawmakers into special session. They preempted Reclaim Idaho’s plan to raise taxes on corporations and top wage earners, but extended $410 million in more money for education.

