When Jesus arrives, will you have room for him?

Nick Hasselstrom, an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries, wrote the following editorial at the request of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
It’s Christmas morning. Have you heard? The messiah, the savior of the world, has arrived.
Isaiah 9:6: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government will be upon his shoulder. And his name will be called wonderful, counselor, mighty God, everlasting father, prince of peace.”
Matthew 1:21 : “And she will bring forth a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” “Behold, the virgin shall be with child, and bear a son, and they shall call his name Immanuel,” which is translated, “God with us.”
Have you heard? John 1:2: “In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God.”
John 1:14: “And the word became flesh and dwelt among us. …”
Oh, dear readers, have you heard?
When Jesus was born more than 2,000 years ago only three men heard about his arrival: three lowly shepherds.
Luke 2:8-11: “Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid. Then the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a savior, who is Christ the lord.’ ”
The rest of Bethlehem missed his arrival because they were too busy. They were excited alright, but only because Caesar Augustus had decreed a census. There was a lot of commerce going on. There was a lot of money to be made. The town was full. The inns were full. They had no idea that the savior of the world had come down among us, and he lay in a dirty, smelly manger, just outside of town. You see, there was no room for him in the town.
As I write this, I think about where we are today. And the same question resonates in my mind. Have you heard? Have you heard, “Unto us a child is born, and you shall call his name Immanuel, God with us?”
It seems like every year Christmas becomes more and more commercialized. After having their Thanksgiving meal, many run out to take advantage of all the doorbusters in town. They get up early on Black Friday to hit all the sales, followed by surfing the net on Cyber Monday. There is so much commercialization of Christmas.
When Jesus arrives, will there be room for him? Or has Christmas become more about receiving presents than recognizing, with awe and wonder, his presence?
Have you heard? “The word became flesh, and dwelt among us. Emmanuel, God with us.”
In the year of a COVID-19 pandemic, it is reassuring to this writer to hear the words from the great song, “Mary, Did You Know?”
“Mary, did you know that your baby boy would one day walk on water? The blind will see, the deaf will hear, the dead will live again. The lame will leap, the dumb will speak, the praises of the lamb. Mary, did you know, when you kiss your little baby, you kiss the face of God. That sleeping child you’re holding is the great I am. This child that you delivered will soon deliver you.”
You see this baby grew up to deliver you and me from our sins and give us eternal life.
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
So, I will ask one more time: Have you heard?
“Unto us a child is born ... and you shall call his name Immanuel, God with us.”
Would you make room for him in your inn this year?
Merry Christmas.