Why is medical information as well as political free speech being stifled? Where do we see the powers that be tell the masses that good is evil and evil is good? Throughout history, stating unapproved ideas has been risky, even as in the case of Sir Isaac Newton, or deadly, as in the case of Jesus Christ.
With the advent of this unknown virus, different ideas of prevention and treatment are expected to continually change. In the attempt to be good citizens, we actually judge each other because of conflicting scientific information. Citizens are turning on, and turning in, each other in ways that are very disturbing. We are in need of scientific honesty:
> Check the very important Great Barrington Declaration, gbdeclaration.org. This explains the medical irrationality of lockdowns.
> Hydroxychloroquine has clearly been shown to be effective in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The lowest death rates are in the poorest countries with no masking, no social distancing, but with easy access to very safe HCQ. Doctors have been punished for prescribing or even discussing this. Ivermectin is even more effective. The use of these medicines, at the cost of about $5 per day for five days, would remove the fear that many have about being infected, and allow them as well as society to “get their lives back.”
> Your risk of dying in a car accident is about the same as dying from COVID-19.
One should understand that these current COVID-19 vaccines are experimental. Previous mRNA Corona vaccines and other SARS mRNAs have a long history of failure, meaning dead animals and, some times, dead people, when they were exposed to the wild virus after receiving the vaccine. If this antibody dependent enhancement (ADE) that killed those animals and people occurs in a delayed manner with the COVID-19 vaccines, what happens to millions of medical workers, first responders, military and other essential workers? And what happens to society?
This ADE did occur when the Dengue vaccine killed more than 600 Filipino children.
Dr. Mike Yeadon, chief scientist at Pfizer for 16 years, has requested in the strongest terms to the European Union to suspend COVID-19 vaccines due to ADE.
As of Jan. 29, there were 10,748 adverse reactions significant enough to be reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 501 deaths, 453 in just the U.S., from current COVID-19 vaccines. Under U.S. law, pharmaceutical companies have total and absolute immunity from any injury due to any emergency use vaccine, unless willful misconduct is proven. However, pursuant to an Emergency Utilization Act, each person has a right to decline a medical/biologic that is not fully licensed. An experimental treatment cannot be forced.
If you are pressured check: info@icandecide.org.
Also, the CDC agrees that the overall mortality rate from COVID-19 is 0.14 percent. This means that about one in 1,000 infected persons will die. For this small percentage, including the elderly, the world is shut down.
But we just have to accept spiritual needs being blocked, the dissolving of family solidarity by canceled weddings, unattended funerals and missed birthday parties, skyrocketing number of deaths from missed appointments for cancer, suicides, the isolation of loved ones in hospitals and nursing homes, and the despair from the inability to provide for your family.
Saving people in my age group is the supposed reason that young people’s futures are abridged. They are forced to pay cruel and unnecessary prices, the first one being out of school. Young people are 99.98 percent safe from COVID-19.The CDC states “the risk of serious complications for healthy children is higher for flu compared to COVID-19.”
Many epidemics in history have killed many more than COVID-19 but were not viewed as “letting a good crisis go to waste.” Could the real reason be that those who thirst for power now have a plausible excuse to expand it? So, stay inside, shut up, close your business and do as you are told. We will take care of you, and here’s $600.
Meanwhile, the United Nations estimates that 130 million people will starve this year because of economic damage from lockdowns.
The concept of herd immunity is accepted as 60 percent of the population being antibody positive. As of Feb. 9, the U.S. number is already about 40 percent from mostly natural infection.
COVID-19 vaccines are not protecting elderly relatives from you, stopping the need for masks or social distancing nor protecting you from mutated COVID-19 viruses. Many health care providers are refusing these experimental vaccines.
Most important is that in the development/testing of the vaccines, aborted baby parts were used to produce fetal cell lines, such as WI38. Some of the abortions were by C-Section, with the baby being dissected while still alive. The HEK293 (Human Embryonic Kidney293) means 293 experiments using aborted kidneys were used. Therefore, many people will have ethical problems taking the vaccines.
Needed information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines is being misrepresented, ignored or suppressed, including high numbers of side effects and deaths from vaccines. How can we feel confident about information that we do see?
No matter one’s age, race, gender or location, those with high levels of Vitamin D3 have much lower rates of illness and deaths from COVID-19. Zinc, Vitamin C, quercetin, melatonin, curcumin, one low-dose aspirin and others may have efficacy.
In making treatment decisions, physicians and patients weigh risk vs. benefit, and we don’t believe that the cure should be worse than the disease.
First do no harm.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.