Under their breaths, people standing up for a woman’s reproductive autonomy caricature Idaho lawmakers as “stale, pale and male.”

In other words, the group of people outlawing abortions in the Gem State tends to be older white men whose ideology and life experiences leave them out of touch from the consequences of their decisions (although men have no monopoly on being doctrinaire). As a result, you get policies that are harsh and vindictive, such as criminalizing abortions with no real exceptions for victims of rape, incest and — if the Idaho GOP convention’s recent preference is enacted — life of the mother.

