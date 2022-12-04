Earlier this month, the people of Nez Perce County sent a message:
Why bother?
Why bother voting?
How else can you explain Nez Perce County coming in with the 43rd lowest voter turnout in the state’s Nov. 8 general election? The just completed official canvass placed Nez Perce County turnout at 41.2%.
Only Madison County in eastern Idaho did worse at 38.6% — and it has the excuse of a large student population at Brigham Young University-Idaho that registered to vote in the 2020 presidential election but failed to return for this year’s midterm contests.
As Idaho elections go, this one was anemic. At 56.8%, statewide turnout was low by historical standards. Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock went back 28 years and found only one midterm election even lower — 2014 when 56.1% of the voters showed up.
The suspects are many: A series of lackluster campaigns in which the outcome was decided in the spring GOP primary election. Most of the GOP incumbents — notably Congressman Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson — spent little money on the fall campaign. Gov. Brad Little waited until late October to fire up his advertising budget. Virtually all of the statewide Democrats were making their first bid for office and failed to crack through the traditional level of Democratic base support.
By contrast, the heavily contested 1994 election — which established Republican one-party rule in the Gem State — saw 67% voter turnout.
Unlike four years ago, when an initiative to expand Medicaid coverage to the working poor galvanized voters, this time Reclaim Idaho withdrew its Quality Education Act after a special legislative session promised to expand education spending by $410 million.
But what could account for Nez Perce County’s particularly weak performance?
There were no challenges for county office. Nor were any of the races in Legislative District 7 contested.
On the other hand, elections in Idaho and Clearwater counties were equally tepid and they came in with more robust turnouts of 66.3% and 62.6% respectively. Likewise, the state’s busiest county — Camas County (69% turnout) — offered voters a formality. County and legislative officers were not challenged there, either.
Latah and Lewis counties, of course, were part of the competitive Legislative District 6, and their voter turnout of 62.6% and 60% respectively show it. But a slice of Nez Perce County was attached to that same legislative district and it seemed to make no difference.
Competitive contests in four of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts boosted turnout in places such as Blaine County (60.4%) Ada County (58.5%) and Gooding County (58%), but it made less difference in Bannock County (53.6%) or Jerome County (52.7%).
Maybe it was the Bundy factor. Professional insurrectionist Ammon Bundy’s independent bid for governor drew in 17.2% of the statewide vote. Where Bundy exceeded that average, turnout was higher. He broke 30% of the vote in Boundary County, where turnout was 67.4%, Oneida County (turnout, 57.9%) and Owyhee County (turnout, 58.2%).
While Bundy’s weak 9.85% showing in Nez Perce County might explain lower voter engagement there, his 9.33% tally in Latah County did not deter voters from showing up for other races. More likely than not, Bundy did well in rural Idaho counties, where the civic virtue of voting — whether the ballot is crammed with or devoid of meaningful choices — remains in place.
Reinvigorating Idaho’s general election may be as simple as copying Washington’s top two primary. That at least would extend the choice in those counties and legislative districts that are toiling under one-party rule to the November election.
Still, that wouldn’t do much for Nez Perce County, where two county commission seats, the county clerk, the county treasurer, the county assessor, the county coroner, and one of the three legislative seats were not challenged either in the primary or general elections.
There is no single answer to this but the culprits seem apparent: Democrats who don’t field candidates and fail to grab the voters’ attention when they do or GOP incumbents who run out the clock in the fall campaign.
Still, you can’t dispute that the second-lowest turnout in a state where the bar already was low is anything other than a bleak prognosis on Nez Perce County’s body politic. — M.T.