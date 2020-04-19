If you think putting a competitive post-COVID-19 Idaho economy back together is going to be difficult, try doing it with a decimated higher education system.
Even before the spreading infection closed college classrooms, the situation for the Gem State’s public institutions was already grim.
Egged on by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the political environment toward colleges and universities turned even more antagonistic.
Three of the schools were running deficits. The University of Idaho shaved about $22 million. Lewis-Clark State College’s budget is down about $2.5 million. Idaho State University is staring at a $17 million shortfall.
A pledge to freeze student tuition was met with no offer from Gov. Brad Little or the Legislature to compensate for enrollment adjustments, cover the full cost of living increases for staff or pay the occupancy costs of buildings. After adjusting for a 1-percent cut in last year’s budget and a 2-percent cut this year, the colleges and universities settled for a minuscule 0.4 percent budget increase next year.
Then the coronavirus shut down the economy.
Little has since imposed a 1 percent budget holdback in the fiscal cycle that closes June 30 — and has advised state agencies to prepare for a 5 percent cut in the year that follows.
Sent home, students collected a refund on room and board payments.
Converting instruction to an online forum and sanitizing buildings costs money.
And moneymaking events dried up. For instance, canceling the NAIA baseball World Series will cost LCSC about $2 million.
Congress extended some help, but it won’t go very far.
Of the $36 million the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act extends to Idaho’s schools, half will go toward emergency financial aid to students. What’s left won’t cover the losses:
l UI’s share comes to $3.45 million.
l LCSC — $989,886.
l ISU — $3.54 million.
l Boise State University — $5.5 million.
The worst may be yet to come.
Across the country, colleges and universities are asking this question about the fall: What if the students stay away?
Retaining freshmen into their sophomore years is never easy. Sending those students home at mid-spring semester won’t help.
With unemployment skyrocketing and family incomes falling, students may elect to put off attending classes for another year — or stick closer to home. Until a vaccine arrives, some students may not feel comfortable sitting in a large lecture hall.
Idaho depends on students occupying seats and paying tuition dollars to fill roughly half the coffers of the state’s colleges and universities. Even BSU President Marlene Tromp — whose campus has posted record gains each of the past four years — is bracing for the possibility of “incredibly diminished” enrollment.
“There’s just a lot of hesitancy out there,” UI President C. Scott Green told Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News. “People are just kind of holding it very close.”
It’s not hard to imagine the consequences if the students fail to show up this fall — more furloughs, more layoffs and more programs eliminated.
Where’s the rescue package?
Don’t look to the state. If anything, its recession-battered budgets are likely to be balanced on the backs of colleges and universities.
Private industry? Idaho doesn’t have enough corporate cash to go around, especially if profits take a hit in this economy.
To preserve the nation’s economic infrastructure, the federal government has bailed out airlines, banks, automobile manufacturers and workers.
What would make more sense? Shoring up institutions of higher learning so their programs can survive — rather than trying to rebuild them with state and private dollars when prosperity returns, maybe three to five years from now? Or worse, not restoring them at all, relying on other states — or nations — to educate Idaho’s next generation?
Each member of Idaho’s congressional delegation holds an advanced degree. Congressman Mike Simpson is a dentist. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch graduated from law schools. Congressman Russ Fulcher has a MBA.
They know the value of higher education in their lives.
They must recognize its importance to the economy of their state.
When the next economic bailout package rolls through Congress, you’d hope they’d be about the first to champion higher education’s cause. — M.T.