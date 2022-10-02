On Sept. 9, the Lewiston Tribune published a front-page article about me being investigated by the Washington State Medical Commission, “accused of spreading untruths” about COVID-19. The article stated my opinions “garnered strong criticism from readers for claims that went against the guidelines of public health agencies. Now, his license could be in danger.”

Since the fact that I “garnered strong criticism” and “could lose (my) license” are in the same subheading sentence, the implication is that writing an opinion that “garners strong criticism” is enough to take my “active retired” medical license.

