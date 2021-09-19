So here we are again. Hospitals are overflowing with COVID-19 cases. Idaho has declared a crisis. Hospitals find themselves in a non-stop triage situation of who to care for first.
As officials in government try to discern what path to take, there is no shortage of commentaries out there . We have the far-right that is convinced this is just a far-left conspiracy. We have the far left that thinks the sky is falling and the government is going to save us with its never-ending mandates of masks and boosters.
I can’t help but wonder what has happened to a nation that can’t use common sense anymore.
Prior to COIVD-19, Idaho had a 78.4 percent vaccination rate for the primary seven series of vaccines given to youth. The national average was only 68.7 percent. That series includes vaccines such as DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), polio, hepatitis B and a couple of others: vaccines you most likely have heard of because 75 percent of you have made sure your children were protected by getting them vaccinated.
Now compare that to the COVID-19 vaccine rate. Only 44 percent of Idahoans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. To the 78.4 percent of you parents out there who vaccinated your kids, I ask: Who is going to take care of your kids if you get sick and die from COVID-19 or from one of the many complications of COVID-19?
It’s time to protect Mom and Dad.
No more excuses. I’ve heard them all. So have you. They go as follows:
A. “It was rushed and not fully vetted” — even though we are always saying that the reasons drugs cost so much in this country is because the Food and Drug Administration makes the drug companies jump through too many hoops to get approved.
B. “It’s a government conspiracy.” Really? Many of you saying that also voted for former President Donald Trump and he had the shot. Trump has encouraged you to get the shot.
C. “We need herd immunity.” Come on, people. It will build, but until we get a handle on it, we need a little help.
D. “I don’t believe in vaccines.” That is your choice and I will support you in that right indefinitely. But if that is your choice, you better have a plan that allows you to stay home indefinitely because you just don’t have the right to take risks with other people’s lives. You risk them in ways you don’t even realize. Overflowing hospitals don’t have enough personnel to care for people with other serious medical conditions. They could die waiting because unvaccinated patients made it impossible for them to get the care they needed in a timely manner.
I know people who have died from this disease. It is real.
They have been people I consider young, in their 40s and 50s. All were healthy. The last three cases of COVID-19 that I am aware of were in groups that I am part of. They were all people who had at least had one shot. They all felt the vaccine kept their symptoms from becoming unmanageable and having to go to a hospital. And isn’t that the goal, keeping the symptoms manageable, staying out of the hospital, building up the immunities, recovering and living the rest of our lives?
I’m rambling, I tend to do that when I’m tired. And I am tired of people making this simple medical decision all about politics.
I’m tired of seeing little kiddos have to wear masks to school and out on the playground. I want to see their happy little faces.
I’m tired of wearing a mask to buy groceries or go to the mall or when I am around people I don’t know. It is exhausting. It must stop.
Everything is not political. There will always be those trying to make it so. But we don’t have to let them.
Let’s use a little of that good old Idaho common sense and make good choices.
Get vaccinated, Idaho. Let’s put this behind us and get back to the business of living.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.