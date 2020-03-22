Congressman Russ Fulcher’s recent vote against a coronavirus economic aid package has removed all doubt: The Idaho Republican has signed up as a member of the fringe.
He was among only 40 House Republicans to oppose the package, which includes:
l $1.2 billion to provide free coronavirus testing. Within this account is $142 million to cover copays for active military members and veterans.
l $1.25 billion to assist seniors, women, children and low-income families obtain food.
l People and businesses hit by the outbreak would get financial assistance.
l Benefits, such as emergency sick and family leave, would be provided.
Who joined Fulcher on that vote?
People such as Reps. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Steve King, R-Iowa, and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
Before you think this was an anomaly, think again.
This is how Fulcher does business.
Fulcher linked up with King, Jordan and Mark Meadows, R-N.C., last fall by refusing to rebuke President Donald Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds in Syria.
He followed up on that by joining a rump faction of about 30 Republicans, including Gohmert, King, Jordan and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., by barging into a secure hearing room and delaying the House impeachment investigation into Trump’s handling of Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
And just as he was beginning his term about 14 months ago, Fulcher joined 22 Republicans — again, with Meadows, Jordan and Gohmert — opposing a show of congressional support for NATO.
In his explanation, Fulcher acknowledged the coronavirus package was hammered together by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
He also referred to Trump’s blessing by tweet: “I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES! ... Look forward to signing the final Bill, ASAP!”
So who were these other Republicans Fulcher said “were cut out of the negotiation ...”?
Not Fulcher’s entire GOP leadership — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
They voted for it.
Not Fulcher’s seatmate. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, voted yes.
As did Fulcher’s neighbor, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.
For that matter, when the bill reached the Senate Wednesday, Idaho Republican Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo also voted yes.
Give Fulcher his due. As he said, “ ... the final draft was still being written while voting was taking place, reportedly, with drafting errors yet to be corrected. We did know that billions in spending were included having nothing to do with coronavirus, and government was mandating small businesses to pay sick leave. After already voting to spend $8.3 billion for emergency provisions, I wasn’t comfortable spending another (roughly) $50 billion not knowing exactly what it was for, other than the portion having nothing to do with the coronavirus effort. We should have stayed until we got it right.”
But this is not a federal budget bill Fulcher opposed. Unpleasant as it is, the nation has learned to cope with government shutdowns.
He wasn’t voting against a must-pass agriculture or transportation bill. Idahoans have become accustomed to their congressmen and senators having their cake and eating it, too — otherwise known as “voting no and taking the dough.”
He was voting against a response to a once-in-a-lifetime public health and economic emergency.
To complain about “drafting errors yet to be corrected” is akin to whining about how uncomfortable the lifeboat seats are while the ship is listing.
You’re left to wonder if, after a mere 14 months in the House, Fulcher has acquired an unusual insight into solving the nation’s problems. If so, let’s hear it.
In a crisis, it’s not enough to be the grumbler at the back of the line. What’s your answer, Congressman Fulcher?
Speak up. — M.T.