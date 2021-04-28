Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, is afraid to do the right thing.
Shepherd indicated he would support a federal grant providing $6 million annually for the next three years to help Idaho’s preschoolers.
Now he says he won’t.
This is not the typical case of “vote no and take the dough.”
This is the case of an evenly split House giving Shepherd the deciding vote about the future of a program that benefits hundreds of young children served by 15 collaboratives, including one in Kendrick-Juliaetta.
This is a program that also benefits thousands more through children’s library programs, kindergarten readiness, early literacy classes for parents, help for home-schoolers, webinars for parents and activities for kids who the pandemic kept away from in-person classes last year.
And it fills a void in a state where the Legislature refuses to spend state funds on early childhood education, has rejected the idea of spending more money to establish all-day kindergarten programs and tolerates nearly 58 percent of kindergarten students showing up for the first day of class unprepared to learn.
Shepherd, who initially voted no, today concedes his earlier concerns with the measure — that it somehow might lead to indoctrination of Idaho’s youngest children — have been addressed. Even though nothing in the grant permits that, legislative intent language in the second version — which carries the effect of law — takes no chances: Money “shall not be used to dictate curricula for use by local collaboratives.”
For added measure, the current legislative drive to stamp out “critical race theory” and “social justice” in Idaho’s schools and institutions of higher learning would be binding on the same State Board of Education that would administer the federal grant.
Nothing doing, says Shepherd.
His constituents don’t know about the changes.
“And if I cannot educate them on what the bill actually does in time, at this point it’s almost political suicide for me to support the bill,” Shepherd told Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press.
All of which suggests Shepherd cares more about his own political neck than the well-being of Idaho’s youngest children.
Nor does he think too highly of his own constituents. It’s more than a year between now and the next GOP primary election. Apparently, that’s not enough time to persuade his voters that he was correct.
This is not the same Charlie Shepherd who ran for office just a year ago.
Back then, when he was running against former Bonner County Commissioner Cornel Rasor, Shepherd cited his can-do attitude.
As a coach at Salmon River High School in Riggins, Shepherd told the Tribune’s William L. Spence, he had guided seven championship football and basketball teams.
The reason: He wasn’t risk adverse.
“I wasn’t afraid to take a risk and go for the win,” Shepherd said. In football, for example, “I just don’t punt. When you punt, it’s like you’re giving up and hoping not to lose. I played to win and prepared to win, and my record speaks for itself.”
Presumably, that record included leveling with the parents, fans and fellow students when he gambled on getting a win at the two-yard line rather than playing it safe.
Since winning the seat over Rasor with 52 percent of the GOP primary vote, Shepherd has been introduced to a different game.
In this one, he has made new friends.
There are people who can provide him with resources to mount his reelection campaign.
There are people who will flatter his ego because they want something from him.
There are people who can help with his ambition to climb the next rung of the political ladder.
And there are people — such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation — who can impose punishment if he does not follow the party line.
So Shepherd is not leading. He’s following.
He’s learned his lesson. It only took him one year. — M.T.