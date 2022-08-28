Brian Netter, the U.S. Department of Justice attorney who challenged Idaho’s abortion ban Monday in federal Judge B. Lynn Winmill’s courtroom got some help from an unexpected source: the attorney handpicked by the Idaho Legislature to defend the law.

As the federal government sees it, one flaw in Idaho’s anti-abortion law is how it gives prosecutors the ability to second-guess any doctor’s decision to terminate a pregnancy in an emergency.

