DJEERS ... to state Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston.
If Nez Perce County voters only grudgingly supported a new county jail after the state extended the option of a sales tax to do it, there’s no way two-thirds of them will agree to pass a property tax bond to replace the community’s 130-year-old courthouse.
So as a matter of practicality, Nez Perce County officials will rely on an anticipated $2.6 million annual budget cushion to back a 30-year certificate of participation — essentially a lease-purchase — to finance the $50 million project.
No taxes will increase. No vote will be required. And the county will get a modern courthouse.
But Kingsley, along with Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, is sponsoring a bill to block any jail or courthouse lease of more than five years without a two-thirds vote.
If Kingsley sincerely believes voters should approve a long-term lease, why is he hiding behind a mound of excuses?
Kingsley told the Lewiston Tribune’s Joel Mills that his bill would not affect his own constituents because the Nez Perce County courthouse project is already underway.
He’s misinformed. Although the county has hired a bond counsel, an underwriter and a financial adviser, it has signed no financial instruments. Passage of Kingsley’s bill likely would stop the courthouse project in its tracks.
Had Kingsley bothered to phone the people he represents, he’d know better.
But don’t worry, Kingsley told Mills. Even if his handiwork clears the House, he would be surprised to see it pass in the Senate.
What kind of political weasel does that?
Perhaps one of those “Boise Boys” Kingsley pledged never to be by staying away “from the money and politics and the stuff that goes on down there.”
DJEERS ... to former Congressman Raul Labrador, R-Idaho.
Just weeks into his campaign to unseat Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May 17 GOP primary, Labrador has already shown he won’t let the law interfere with his own political agenda.
As he told columnist Chuck Malloy, Labrador would have signed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to invalidate the 2020 presidential election results in four states — thereby fraudulently handing the keys of the White House back to Donald Trump.
“The basis of that lawsuit was that some states had not followed the Constitution broadly,” Labrador said.
The U.S. Supreme Court laughed Paxton’s brief out of court — but not before hundreds of Republicans signed on.
Only four GOP state attorneys general — Wasden, Daniel Cameron of Kentucky, Gordon MacDonald of New Hampshire and Bridget Hill of Wyoming — had the conviction to refuse.
Reasoned Wasden: If Texas could overrule an election in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin, it was only a matter of time before Washington or California could challenge the results in Idaho.
No less than former Attorney General David Leroy — a Republican who is steeped in both the law and partisan politics — joined former Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones and former Democratic Attorney General Tony Park in urging voters to stick with an attorney general who gives them the honest legal advice they need to hear, not the political drivel they want to hear.
DJEERS ... to House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian.
As far as he’s concerned, the millionaires of this state are entitled to everything they can get — even if it comes out of your pocket.
As he introduced the massive GOP income tax break for Idaho’s corporations and investor class, Harris offered this insight: “If I consider who spends money wisest, I’m going to pick the person who earns it.”
Well, at least Harris gets to the point. As Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press noted:
l 238,000 Idahoans won’t get a share of the $350 million rebate because they don’t file income tax returns.
l Given the pattern of last year’s rebate, 52% of Idahoans with modest incomes will split about 18% of the rebate money. That leaves 82% of the rebate to be allocated among the wealthiest 48%.
l Because this bill cuts the upper rates and then compresses the tax brackets, people at the bottom of the income scale won’t get anything from the permanent $251 million tax cut that begins next year.
Keep in mind Harris and the GOP are not merely returning money to the people who paid income taxes. Low- and middle-income consumers are charged sales tax on e-commerce purchases — and that money is going into this income tax cut. In other words, the modest Idahoan is subsidizing the rich. And it’s a smug legislator who justifies this with a glib assertion that the wealthy are just better with money.
How many of those wealthy taxpayers inherited a farm, a business or a lobbying firm — or are lucky trustfunders who have moved into Idaho?
While they’re feasting on filet mignon, a single mom is pinching pennies on hamburger to feed her children.
Who is spending money more wisely?
DJEERS ... to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
She’s all about accountability — except for herself.
McGeachin screwed up. When she unleashed her inquisition into the idiocy that Idaho teachers were indoctrinating their impressionable students in “critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism,” she thumbed her nose at the public records law. When Attorney General Wasden’s office advised her to hand over documents sought by Idaho journalists, she got a private lawyer who told her what she wanted to hear.
The result: a sweeping rebuke in the courts and an order to cover the winning side’s $29,000 in legal fees.
McGeachin, who is challenging Gov. Brad Little in the May 17 GOP primary, whined ceaselessly Wednesday before the legislative budget committee. Somebody else — such as Wasden or the media — is to blame, not her. Rather than pay the bills from her office budget — or even her own resources — she wants you, the taxpayer, to bail her out.
Does that kind of delusional self-pity sound familiar?
No wonder she got Trump’s endorsement. — M.T.