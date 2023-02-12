Under Article II of the Constitution and Executive Order 13526, the president of the United States has the exclusive power to declassify top-secret government documents.
Any government files, including top secret, but not nuclear weapon documents, belong to the president. There are no set procedures for this process. The president has total authority. He doesn’t have to put anything in writing, tell anyone, sign any document or notify any of the affected agencies. He can complete the whole process on his own.
No other individual in our government or country has that right. The penalty for possessing top secret documents without a security clearance is up to 10 years in jail and hefty fines.
Besides just exercising his legal right to keep top secret documents, President Donald Trump also publicly declassified his files twice, once on Twitter and once through official channels.
You will never hear this from the corrupt media.
His files were kept at Mar-a-Largo in an area protected by the Secret Service. He had been in negotiations with the National Archives for a couple of years about the status of some of the material. They had reviewed all the records and knew what he had. They confirmed that Trump was cooperating with them.
After the last visit, the reviewers asked that a lock be put on the room where the material was kept, which he did.
Two months later, 30 FBI agents conducted a raid on the facility. It was an illegal raid. The search warrant they used was a general warrant that violated the Particularity Clause of the Fourth Amendment to our Constitution. That clause states a search warrant must be specific. It cannot be a smash and grab, searching for anything to incriminate an individual.
The FBI and the Department of Justice have become politicized.
Before the raid on Mar-a-Largo, we witnessed the horrific pre-dawn raid by the FBI on Trump’s good friend, Roger Stone. Stone was an elderly man with an invalid wife. Dozens of heavily armed FBI agents accompanied by news media swarmed Stone’s Florida home. Stone was arrested on a seven-count indictment from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The Russia collusion story has now been completely disproven. It was a fabricated lie that was used to spy on Trump and his allies in an attempt to destroy his presidency.
Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state in President Barack Obama’s administration.
In 2015, it was discovered that she had been conducting her official business on a private unsecured server in her basement . When she was finally forced to give up the server, Clinton had her private lawyers, with no security clearances, go through the documents. Then she deleted 31,830 emails.
What were these emails and how many were top secret? We’ll never know.
This private server was completely vulnerable to hacking by hostile foreign powers. This whole episode was a crime.
Clinton and her private lawyers should have been prosecuted, but they weren’t.
The first top secret federal government document linked to President Joe Biden was found on Nov. 2 in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., by a group of Biden’s personal lawyers. Four more stashes of top-secret files were later found in different buildings belonging to the president.
At least twice, the Justice Department and the FBI allowed Biden’s private lawyers and staff — who had no top security clearances — to search for these documents. This was illegal.
It allowed a possible criminal to search for evidence to convict himself of a crime. Each spot where the files were found is a crime scene that should have been investigated for things such as fingerprints and DNA.
We really don’t know how many documents have been found. Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, stated after one of the searches that the Justice Department seized “six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding material.”
That’s lawyer talk. It could mean six files or six crates of files.
The files found were from Biden’s 40-plus years in the Senate and his time as Obama’s vice president. Some were found in his garage next to his Corvette.
The files were in unknown hands for decades. Hunter Biden lived there from 2017-19. Hunter was a notorious drug user and partier. It’s hard to say who had access to the files during that time.
Between 2014 and 2019, the Biden-Penn Center received more than $54 million from China, and Joe Biden received almost $1 million a year from the University of Pennsylvania for a handful of lectures. Hunter Biden was given a job on the board of directors of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, making $83,333 a month. He had absolutely no experience in that industry.
In 2015, Vice President Biden was on television bragging about telling Ukrainian officials that if they didn’t fire top Ukrainian Prosecutor Victor Shokin, he would withhold $1 billion in foreign aid from them.
Six hours later they fired Shokin.
Shokin was investigating Hunter Biden and Burisma for corruption.
In 2013, Hunter Biden flew to China with his father, who was then vice president, on Air Force Two. During his time there, he met with investment banker Jonathan Li.
Twelve days after the trip, the communist government approved the BHR Partners private equity fund. It was a deal estimated to be worth more than $1 billion and Hunter got 10%. Not bad for a man with little or no experience in equity funds.
Federal surveillance records show that the Biden family had extensive financial dealings with known Chinese spy Patrick Ho.
President Biden has compromised top secret documents and used them for personal gain.
Our federal government has become a corrupt, two-tier system favoring Democrats.
The FBI and Justice Department have become weaponized by these political extremists to gain power and control over our country. This situation always signals the collapse of democratic nations.
God help us.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.