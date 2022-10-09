“The less government we have, the better.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
“All government is evil. ... The best government is that which governs least.”
— John L. O’Sullivan
The United States Magazine and Democratic Review, 1837
When it comes to government and its involvement in our lives, the above political commentators had it right then and they’re still right today. Which is why the last thing we should do is to embrace Senate Joint Resolution 102 and allow the Idaho Legislature to call itself into special session when it desires to do so.
SJR 102 was an act passed by the 2022 Idaho Legislature that seeks to change Article III, Section 8 of the Idaho Constitution and allow the Legislature to call itself into special session if a slim majority of legislators in both houses deems it desirable.
Currently, only the governor, as put forth in Article IV, Section 9, can call the Legislature into special session. That is how it’s been since the Idaho Constitution was enacted at the founding of our state on July 4, 1892.
In order for SJR 102 to be adopted, a majority of Idaho voters will have to pass this constitutional amendment with a yes vote on Election Day, Nov. 8. Passage would then give the Idaho Legislature more power than it needs to have.
It’s bad enough that the Legislature stays in session for more than a week. Because, as evidenced by their actions and those of our national representatives and senators, the longer you allow legislators of any party to hang around the Capitol, the more mischief they get into and the more they unnecessarily complicate our lives. Allowing them to have a greater opportunity to congregate together is just a really bad idea.
And, as we’ve seen during the past 18 months, politicians from both political parties have asked Gov. Brad Little to call a special session, which doesn’t inspire much confidence in their ability to limit special sessions to matters that are truly necessary for the welfare of Idaho’s citizens.
The impetus behind SJR 102 is the emergency declaration Little put in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic when it first showed up in Idaho. Once the federal moneys started rolling in and Little begin directing where those dollars were going, Idaho legislators wanted in on the act.
Their reasoning was that in a nonemergency situation, it is the Legislature’s responsibility to determine where the money goes, not the governor’s.
Not as long as the emergency declaration is in place, the governor has control of the money and he can keep the declaration in place as long as he feels necessary.
Lawmakers weren’t happy. So they passed House Bill 135 to modify Idaho Code 46-1008 to allow themselves to terminate an emergency declaration by passing a concurrent resolution. The problem is they have to be in session to do that. And if the governor doesn’t call a special session, they’re out of luck.
The problems with this measure and course of actions are:
l The Legislature can’t terminate a declared emergency through a concurrent resolution. There is absolutely nothing in the state constitution that allows this to happen. On its own, this was egregious enough to cause both Democratic and Republican legislators to vote against it. That is bipartisanship at its best.
l The Legislature is not designed or constructed to handle emergencies. That power and responsibility is reserved to the governor. In a true emergency, decisions sometimes have to be made in hours — or even minutes — and that is something the Legislature can’t do. And the last thing you want is 105 governor wanna-bes trying to manage a fast and fluid situation.
But that didn’t stop them from passing HB 135 by overriding the governor’s veto and then passing SJR 102 to ask the electorate to amend the state constitution, giving them the power to bring themselves into special session to meddle in emergencies and any other affairs that might strike their fancy. They’d also like to do this with a majority of only 60% in each house. In other states where a legislature can call itself into special session, it requires between a 67% and 75% majority.
It is our responsibility as voters to select an executive to govern the state in a manner that serves the people and does not infringe on or restrict anyone’s rights except in very rare, extreme cases.
If that executive declares an emergency and extends it beyond a reasonable time or condition, then it is also our responsibility to petition the governor to lift or end the emergency declaration. We can do this through a direct petition or through our representatives. But it should be our decision as active and informed participants in the governance of our daily lives, businesses, actions and liberties.
We don’t need a Legislature with executive powers.
The proposed constitutional amendment was passed by a Legislature that wants more influence in our daily lives. They were ticked off at the governor and want to curtail the powers granted to him by the constitution.
So to them I have this to say:
No thank you. Like Emerson, I vastly prefer less government.
So stay at home where you belong and out of Boise and special sessions. We’ve gotten by without them for 130 years now and that’s a better track record than what you propose.
I can guarantee at least one no vote against the amendment.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.