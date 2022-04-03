One of the benefits of aging is, I guess, the ability to look back on things that work and things that do not. America is at a crossroads at this point in our history, albeit we are here not because we want to be but because we have arrived here kicking and screaming.
We are now at a point where we have a far right and a far left that are so extreme that they are causing a division in this country that will be difficult to breach, particularly regarding environmental policies. They will only improve when the rational middle in each party finally steps up and gets involved to work toward reasonable solutions.
As the extreme energy policies of the Biden administration collide with the war in the Ukraine, the effects of which have been inflicted upon us by Russian aggression, Americans face inflation like they have never known and cannot afford. While one might expect our government to step up and try and ease the pain, ours is more worried about reelection than taking care of business at home.
President Joe Biden may not have caused the war in the Ukraine, but he did in fact embrace the extreme policies of his party concerning climate change. What’s more, the mainstream in his party knows they are extreme. To be fair, this is the same climate change the extreme in my party wishes to deny. I continue to believe that climate change can be addressed in a manner that does not have to be so painful and so extremely Un-American.
The extreme left has chosen conveniently to look the other way as they shut down U.S. oil production, ignorantly believing we can currently replace petroleum-based machinery with electric. We aren’t there, yet. Shutting down the American oil industry in the interim is not the way. In fact, it causes the exact extreme reaction in the opposite direction. Just watch the outcome of the next election if you don’t believe me.
Importing oil from countries that have no respect for the environment and very few restrictions on how it is extracted and transported actually hurts the world environment. The contradictions from the left on this subject are obscene, as are those of the far right that pretend there is no climate change. Extreme environmentalists pretend those consequences aren’t reality if it doesn’t happen on U.S. soil. Out of sight, out of mind, I guess.
U.S. agriculture is reeling because of these extreme political practices and we are paying the price not only at the pump but at the grocery store. If you think it’s painful now to fill your car gas tank, consider the cost of filling a tractor or combine. Food prices are expected to soar. Take a look also at fertilizer, the price of which has gone sky high and, come this fall, may not even be attainable.
Another area ignored by the Biden administration is the misguided behavior of American dock workers who have been allowed to refuse to unload Russian ships in support of the Ukraine. The problem here is that 90% of nitrogen used in fertilizer comes from Russia, much of which had already been paid for by American business when the war broke out. And it was in ships on its way to the U.S. Refusing to let these ships dock and be unloaded only punishes honest agriculture-related businesses and ultimately may reduce yields in this country significantly next year, keeping food prices high and potentially causing food shortages. Fertilizer prices are already up 40% from last year.
While we may not be able to stop Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine overnight, there are many things the Biden administration could do to help Americans. Biden could start with suspending restrictions he placed on domestic oil and natural gas production and direct the Department of Energy to work toward making the U.S. energy-independent again. Since taking office there have been no new oil or gas leases issued.
The midterm elections can’t come soon enough. Stopping this runaway train is essential before our economy crashes and burns.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.