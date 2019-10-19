For a state as diverse and economically vibrant as Washington, it’s hard to believe it lags behind in one key component — affirmative action.
You’ll find some form of affirmative action practiced by 42 other states, including some fairly conservative places such as Mississippi, Alabama and Idaho.
But 20 years ago, an anti-affirmative action initiative promoted by Tim Eyman and others won 58.2 percent of the vote. So Washington joined a group of states that includes Arizona, California, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Florida and New Hampshire.
Earlier this year, nearly 400,000 people sought to reverse that stance by signing petitions for Initiative 1000, a measure submitted first to the Legislature. Rather than pass it on to the voters, lawmakers, largely on a party-line vote, adopted it.
Referendum 88 now asks voters to retain the measure.
Among its advocates are three previous Washington governors — Democrats Gary Locke and Christine Gregoire, and Republican Dan Evans — as well as the state’s current chief executive, Jay Inslee.
Evans, who also served in the U.S. Senate, called it “a responsible measure that will help us throw the doors of opportunity wide open.”
In the years since the anti-affirmative action measure took hold, Referendum 88’s supporters will tell you that some less than flattering trends emerged.
Two decades ago, 10 percent of state contracts went to companies owned by women or minorities. Today, it’s down to 3 percent. The share of state dollars spent on women- or minority-owned firms dropped from 13 percent in 1998 to 3 percent in 2017.
Before Washington banned affirmative action, the state was home to 4,917 firms owned by women or minorities. That’s declined to 2,700.
Mention affirmative action and it conjures up allegations of hiring quotas or preferences. But Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office review of the measure finds nothing of the kind: “Affirmative action could not be used to impose quotas.”
Instead, the ballot measure seeks to give Washington an opportunity to reach out by advertising and recruiting women, veterans and minorities to apply for public jobs, college admission and state contracts. It would focus on “documented” discrimination and expand the pool of applicants.
But the best qualified candidate or the lowest bidder would prevail.
Also embedded in the measure is the creation of a Governor’s Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. That panel would review how state agencies comply with the new standards and issue an annual report “on the progress of all state agencies in achieving diversity, equity and inclusion.”
That’s neither radical nor trend-setting — particularly when you consider Washington is a charter member of the blue state political culture. But in this respect, it needs to rejoin the national mainstream.
Vote yes. — M.T.