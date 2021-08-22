It’s not often I wade into the politics of another state. I believe strongly in the individual rights of each state to govern their residents as their electorate dictates.
However, I recently was made aware of a bill passed by the Washington Legislature that needs some serious light shown upon it.
During its last session, the Washington Legislature passed HB 1323, the Washington Long-Term Care Act. The bill was advanced through the Legislature even though an earlier advisory vote by Washington residents resulted in the negative, by two-thirds. Pushed through, amid a worldwide pandemic, this bill passed during a period when very little input could be given by a public that was largely restricted to home by lock-downs and shut-downs. This act creates a new payroll tax, 59 cents on every $100 of wages earned in Washington. This tax does not discriminate, taxing anyone working in the state regardless of state residency.
The kicker here, folks, is that the only way to be a beneficiary of this tax is if you live in the state of Washington.
The intent of this bill was to provide some long-term care benefits to folks with no other options. Not an unworthy cause to champion, you might say.
But then why not pay for it through your own general fund?
Well, because even including the taxes from the wages of non-Washington employees, their own state review says that it is not self-supporting and the current percentage will have to be raised in order to accomplish the intent of the bill.
Sadly enough, based upon the restrictions, exemptions and the lifetime cap, it looks like it might provide a very ill, destitute person with only about six months of care, if even that.
Washington employees (including many Idaho residents) are being rushed to provide proof of enrollment in a “qualifying,” plan to their employers or they will be enrolled in the state program.
What does a qualifying plan look like, you might ask.
No one knows. The rules have not yet been written by the state agencies tasked with overseeing the implementation. Furthermore, insurance companies can’t even advise those trying to comply because no parameters have been given. This new tax will come with an enormous cost to private businesses. Looking at large companies such as Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories on the Washington/Idaho border. It has have roughly 1,000 employees in Pullman who live out of state. Washington State University employees have long crossed the border to work. Looking north to Coeur d’Alene/Spokane, I would only be guessing at how many people from that area travel to Washington each day to work. Then there is the large metropolitan area of Portland /Vancouver.
This bill impacts thousands upon thousands of working people and their employers who are being asked to support a half-baked idea that gives new meaning to “taxation without representation” for a benefit they cannot use.
As a former state legislator, I cannot imagine a bill coming before me or my colleagues that would ever have suggested that we had the right to tax out-of-state residents for something they could not benefit from. I can’t even imagine it is legal. But it certainly isn’t ethical.
I do not refer to sales or gas taxes. If one drives into our state, they can help maintain our roads as well as pay sales taxes on items purchased here in order to provide services they may need while visiting, such as fire and police. These are basic needs.
I wonder: What if I were to suggest to some of my friends in the Idaho Legislature that they bring forward a bill to compensate the Idaho residents whose hard-earned wages were being unfairly taken from them. This bill would tax Washington residents 60 cents per $100 of wages earned in Idaho. This tax would then be distributed to Idaho residents who work in Washington as a tax credit.
Maybe Oregon would want to follow suit.
Unfair you say? Certainly. This is hyperbole. That’s the point.
But this is a bad bill and there is no reason to follow it with another and another. It’s time for taxpayers and voters on both sides of the state line to jump on this. Let Gov. Jay Inslee know what a travesty this is and tell him to pull the bill back.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.