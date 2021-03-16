This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
———
The Idaho House recently killed Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s budget. It was a foolish move, and the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee should send the exact same budget back to the House floor until it wins approval.
Not everyone in the Idaho House likes Wasden. He’s less of a partisan warrior than some of them would like. He compares himself to an umpire calling balls and strikes. But as one lawmaker put it to the AP, some of them want an attorney general who can throw a curveball.
The Legislature has absolutely no say in what kind of man should be attorney general. That’s up to the voters.
Wasden does one thing that angers lawmakers above all. Every time they try to do something unconstitutional — which they do all the time — he tells them so. In recent years, they’ve often ignored him, done it anyway and then lost a lawsuit exactly as predicted.
What makes a good weatherman? It’s his accuracy: when he says it’ll be sunny, it’s sunny; when he says it’ll rain, it rains.
You can buy yourself a weatherman who always says tomorrow will be sunny, but that won’t change how often it rains.
The Legislature getting angry with Wasden because his office tells lawmakers they’re going to lose a lawsuit is about as rational as cussing the weatherman for predicting rain because you want sun.
It’s going to rain whether he says so or not. He’s giving you the chance to grab an umbrella.
Wasden has acted like a solid weatherman. Consider his recent record:
l Wasden’s office refused to join the Texas lawsuit challenging the results of the presidential election, showing more integrity than Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Congressman Mike Simpson and others who knew very well that the lawsuit was meritless but nonetheless signed on. The overwhelmingly Republican U.S. Supreme Court refused to even consider the joke of a case.
l Wasden’s office warned that a blanket ban on transgender women competing in women’s athletics and a bill refusing to give transgender people birth certificates matching their gender would likely lose after expensive litigation. Both pieces of legislation have been blocked by federal courts, as predicted.
In all, the Legislature has flushed about $3 million of your money down the toilet by ignoring Wasden’s legal advice since 1995, as the Associated Press reported. This year, they’re proposing to flush faster.
A deputy attorney general, the rank-and-file attorneys who represent state interests, costs taxpayers about $60 per hour, compared to $250 and up per hour for private attorneys, according to the AP. And since those private attorneys aren’t answerable to taxpayers like Wasden is, they have no incentive to keep legal costs in check. Their only incentive is to get the biggest paycheck they can.
“You want to re-ban same-sex marriage in defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court? Sure, I’ll argue that case for you,” a lawyer will say.
And 200 billable hours later, after the case is lost, nothing will have changed, except that the lawyer now has a boat from which to toast the suckers who bought it for him — you.
———
