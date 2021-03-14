Nobody in the United States was more right and more courageous on Dec. 9 than Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
On that day, Wasden joined a handful of his fellow GOP attorneys general in telling the president of the United States that he would follow the law.
So Wasden refused to sign on to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to invalidate the votes of millions and steal the election for Trump.
Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to toss aside President Joe Biden’s victories in the key states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, throwing the election to the U.S. House of Representatives, where the rules handed the GOP minority the means to give Trump a second term.
Wasden correctly surmised that allowing Idaho to challenge how other states conducted their elections was a violation of states’ rights — which used to be Republican bedrock — and could invite a retaliation against the Gem State later on.
It was lonely ground: Not only had 17 Republican attorneys general backed Paxton’s brief, but so had Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Congressmen Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, both R-Idaho, as well as another 124 House Republicans.
But two days later, he was vindicated on the law when the Supreme Court succinctly threw out the challenge: “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”
One month later on Jan. 6, he was vindicated on the morality, when Trump incited a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol as Congress was engaged in certifying Biden’s Electoral College victory.
It’s not the first time Wasden has followed the law, to the consternation of his fellow Republicans.
He was right about the state’s constitutional obligation to eschew sweetheart deals with cabin site leaseholders in favor of getting a market-based rent to serve the beneficiaries of state endowment lands.
He was right when he told lawmakers their efforts to restrict a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion would fail the federal courts’ undue burden test.
He was right when he warned legislators against passing anti-transgender bills.
Had they listened to Wasden, the state would have been spared defeat in the courts and along with it the expense of paying the winning side’s legal fees.
In what universe does the state’s top lawyer get punished for issuing sound legal advice?
Idaho. Where else?
As Keith Ridler of the Associated Press reported this week, Wasden’s attitude has not exactly endeared him with the political potentates under the state Capitol. But his refusal to go along with the Paxton lawsuit was the last straw.
So far this year:
l Both the Senate and House voted overwhelmingly to severely curtail the ability of Wasden’s office to stop price gouging of fuel, food, pharmaceuticals or drinking water during an emergency — after the attorney general compelled three petroleum marketing chains to return $1.5 million to consumers.
l The House voted 40-29 to kill Wasden’s $28 million budget.
l The House voted 57-13 to stop Wasden’s deputies from advising the state Land Board, allowing it to get the outside counsel and the legal opinions it wants.
l The House voted 54-15 to do much the same thing throughout state government. Agencies that now rely on 127 deputies answerable to Wasden could get their own attorneys.
None of this will come cheaply.
Let’s assume the average deputy attorney general makes about $65 an hour. It’s not uncommon for an outside counsel to bill the state at $450 an hour. But presume it’s only $250 an hour. That could still add up to tens of millions of dollars in legal fees, taking money away from Idaho schools.
And where will it lead?
At the land board, it’s almost certain that public lands ranchers and mining interests will prevail far more often.
Elsewhere, you can expect to see a return of self-serving legal opinions and intergovernmental lawsuits that prevailed before 1995, when then-Gov. Phil Batt and then-Attorney General Al Lance consolidated the system.
Taxpayers will get nailed.
Consumers will have even less protection.
Even the integrity of the election process may come under more pressure.
This is what you can expect when the attorney general is looking out for you — while the GOP-led Legislature is settling scores. — M.T.