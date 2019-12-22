More than three years ago, four conservatives launched their conversation with the Lewiston Tribune’s Opinion page readers.
They included:
l Former Rep. Lenore Hardy Barrett, R-Challis, an 11-term veteran of the Idaho House and a retired miner.
l Thomas Hennigan of Asotin, a longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley who works at Lewis-Clark State College as an instructional technology administrator.
l Rick Rogers of Clarkston, a 36-year employee at CCI-Speer (ATK, now Vista Outdoor) where he retired as scheduling manager.
l Jeff Sayre of Lewiston, a former broadcaster and aide to former U.S. Sen. Larry Craig who now works with CHS Primeland.
It’s our sad mission to report that Barrett and Hennigan are leaving us.
A string of injuries sidelined Barrett a few months ago.
And in January, Hennigan intends to write a farewell column — although he may continue to offer periodic contributions to the Opinion page.
Rogers and Sayre will remain, but two familiar voices will be filling the vacancies left by Barrett and Hennigan — Cindy Agidius of Moscow and Marvin F. Dugger of Lewiston.
Agidius, 61, brings to the Tribune an eclectic political background that includes a term in the Idaho House representing Latah and Benewah counties (2013-2015), where she was assigned to the Revenue and Taxation, Education, Agricultural Affairs and Business committees. After losing her House seat to former state Rep. Paulette Jordan, D-Plummer, Agidius worked as media director for the House Republican majority.
Prior to elective office, Agidius spent eight years as a U.S. Senate staffer, serving first as state director for former Sen. Dirk Kempthorne (1993-1999) and then in the same role for Sen. Mike Crapo (1999-2001). From 1999 through 2001, Agidius also was director of the Idaho Women’s Commission.
A real estate agent since 2001, Agidius found time to contribute a column for the Tribune’s sister publication, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
Husband Paul Agidius is a former Moscow mayor and State Board of Education member. Together, they have four children.
“I hope that by writing columns, those who truly want to know the whole truth will find one, not my truth from the perspective of my conservatism or the truth of the left, but a truth that they can arrive at by seeking out all the facts while looking past the sound bites and the snide remarks,” Agidius said. “I believe we are all more alike than different. We might just arrive at our results in a different manner.
“I can’t change the minds of those who choose not to learn,” she continued. “But maybe for those who want to know the whole story, I will be able to provide a larger perspective. Basically, if you don’t balance what you feed your brain with facts from all points of view, what comes out will always be very one-sided. Understanding how we arrive at our conclusions helps us make better decisions.”
Dugger, 70, is no stranger to Tribune readers. A regular contributor to the letters section, Dugger often advocates gun ownership rights, responding to the nation’s mental illness problems, vocational education, management of natural resources and preservation of the four lower Snake River dams.
A retiree from Clearwater Paper, where he worked for 40 years, Dugger was active with the Pulp and Paperworkers Resource Council. Under its forum, union millworkers rallied around resource industries against what they viewed as overbearing environmental regulations.
Where he gained his largest following, however, was almost three years ago when he became the face of the successful drive to pass a Lewiston High School bond issue.
Dugger initially had been skeptical toward the project. But as each of his concerns — including a career technical education component — was addressed, Dugger became a prominent advocate.
Dugger is married to his wife, Helen. He has two children.
“I have good friends who are liberals. I like them. I may not agree with their politics, but there’s too much hate and division in our country right now,” Dugger said. “The Democratic Party and the Republican Party, they do that. They cause that division. It’s good for them.
“I like to write — and try to write — common-sense, fact-based stuff. I don’t like to call people names or try to run people down. I know people have different views. That’s OK.
“I don’t want to make people angry,” Dugger said. “I want to make people think.”
Please join us in welcoming Agidius and Dugger to your Sunday mornings. — M.T.