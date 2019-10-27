In business circles, it’s known as the cost of perfect information.
Certainty takes resources.
Rarely are those resources available.
So you’re often left to gamble with estimates.
All of which brings us to the proposed $13.7 million Asotin County Jail project. Asotin County voters are being asked to add a 0.3 percent sales tax surcharge to finance a 30-year bond.
It’s a gamble voters should take.
Like a lot of major public works — such as the Nez Perce County Jail or even the recent Lewiston High School — the proposal is a concept. Until the voters open the financial spigots, there’s no money for architectural designs. Here, details are so thin as to be almost translucent, leaving voters unable to know:
l Location — Maybe it will be built at the county’s preferred site at Sixth Avenue and Evans Road. Maybe the opposition of neighbors will prevail.
l Scope — Perhaps the jail advisory committee got it right by pegging capacity at 150 inmates with the potential to house 106 more when the building is expanded.
l Mission — It’s no mystery why the United States has a disproportionately high share of its people locked up; it relies on the criminal justice system as a surrogate for mental health and substance abuse treatment. Asotin County is no exception and skeptics have every reason to question whether the county will succumb to the “if you build it, they will come” phenomenon.
l Overhead — It’s possible that between ongoing county property tax revenues, the sales tax surcharge dollars and rent other communities will pay Asotin County to house their overflow inmates, the new jail will have enough income to afford the expense of doubling or even tripling its staff.
l Construction and bonding costs — Such costs are always unknown until the bids are in.
On the other hand, the status quo in Asotin County is hardly risk-free.
This is a 35-year-old jail built to hold 14 men and two women. As the Tribune’s Kerri Sandaine recently noted, the place is packed with three times that many inmates. Cells intended to hold one or two people are jammed with several. Some inmates wind up sleeping on the floor. Jail staffers complain about deteriorating security systems, including locks and cameras.
Keeping inmates safe and healthy is a challenge. Not only do people suffer when the county fails to meet that fundamental obligation, but taxpayers also face legal jeopardy. There’s also the possibility the courts will rule an overcrowded jail violates the constitutional rights of those being held behind its walls.
There are other threats. How many more people who should be in jail are set free? And how does that undermine deterrence?
As jail advisory panel member Trae Turner told Sandaine: “We are in a criminal justice crisis.”
The one thing Asotin County has going for it is a feasible financial plan. Many counties in Idaho languish with no realistic hope of replacing their antiquated jails. That’s because the state requires a nearly impossible two-thirds majority to pass a property tax increase.
(The sales tax surcharge that enabled Nez Perce County to build its jail was a temporary option state lawmakers have since refused to renew.)
On the Washington side of the border, Asotin County needs a simple majority to pass a fairly mild sales tax surcharge — 59 percent of which will be borne by consumers who shop in the county and then return to their homes elsewhere, according to the advisory panel.
With memories of the aquatic center fiasco still fresh, jail proponents say they’ve engineered safeguards. The city of Clarkston will be bound to remit its sales tax receipts toward the jail during the life of the bond. Meanwhile, the case Asotin County Commissioner Jim Jeffords presented to Sandaine suggests the surcharge could generate $1.1 million a year while the bond payments will run about $891,000.
With so many holes in the plan, you have every reason for skepticism. For the sake of argument, say the jail issue fails. Then what? Will the next version be any better or cheaper? Considering the emerging issues at the current jail, does Asotin County have the luxury of waiting for it?
Label this a qualified recommendation:
Vote yes. — M.T.