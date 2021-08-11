As chairman of the Lewiston Nez-Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board since September 2019, it is my distinct pleasure to share background about the recently announced United Airlines service from Lewiston to United’s fastest growing hub at Denver International Airport, slated for Oct. 5. This current airport board, along with our director and Air Service Committee and sponsors, have worked very hard in a very competitive environment in order to be able to secure this valuable service that will greatly impact our region for generations to come.
According to a 2019 U.S. General Accountability Office report on small community air service development: “Communities of all sizes seek access to air service as a driver for attracting investment, generating employment and providing mobility for citizens.” The new United Airlines service to Denver, in tandem with the existing Delta Air Lines service to Salt Lake City, will improve the quality of life in the region by providing one-stop flights to hubs that offer 197 unique destinations to and from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the Palouse — up from 95 destinations offered on existing flights.
More businesses can be based either entirely or partly here. Our universities will be able to bring in students from more places. And new visitors will be introduced to area attractions, helping fill our hotels and restaurants.
From Denver, United Airlines offers 503 daily flights to 185 destinations, including 16 international destinations.
A 2019 study of airline passenger traffic from our region showed that 65 of the top 100 area markets were eastbound. When added to the 278 daily flights currently offered from Salt Lake City, Lewiston will connect to two hubs offering a combination of 785 daily flights.
This compares to 489 daily flights offered by Alaska Airlines at Seattle.
An early morning flight from Lewiston is planned to arrive at Denver at 8:31 a.m. and depart from Denver at 7:30 p.m.
There could not be a better schedule for connections in both directions in order to hit very valuable banks of times for connecting flights. You could even “day trip” Denver with these prime times.
Customers will enjoy the experience on United Airlines, which recently placed an order for 500 new aircraft to be delivered by 2026 — the largest fleet order by a single carrier in more than a decade.
United has a customer-centric culture, undertaking an initiative called United Next, which has improved its JD Power survey scores by 50 points. The airline is installing large seat back monitors for viewing or gaming on all aircraft and increasing the sizes of overhead bins, pledging that all customers will be able to accommodate their baggage in overhead compartments and not have to gate-check bags.
Seattle was an important market that we all hated to lose prior to my tenure. We have fought very hard and aggressively to reinstate service to Seattle as well as Boise. Unfortunately that opportunity will have to come in the near future. And I truly believe it will. In the meantime, the region continues to have service there from Pullman.
In 2020, I was honored to be a part of the Idaho Intrastate Air Service Committee that was told it was responsible for getting the attention of Alaska Airlines and University of Idaho in order to facilitate the recently announced midday flight serving Boise from Pullman five days per week. As the flight to Seattle was short, passengers connected both east and west. In 2019, after the Seattle cancellation, eastbound bookings from Lewiston were down 26 percent. This shows replacing Alaska Airlines with a larger airline to a larger hub is very important for the community.
Recognizing this need, we have been in discussions concerning United Airlines service to Denver almost since the day I was appointed to this board. Not wanting to negotiate in public and respecting confidentiality considerations, we were quiet about the work we were doing behind the scenes.
A formal agreement with United Airlines was signed the week before last.
When I was personally asked about such a guarantee on July 2 by the Lewiston Tribune’s Elaine Williams, my response was this: “Yes, of course there will an incentive package for the United Airlines service. It is in the process of being structured over multiple years. And out of respect for United Airlines and a nondisclosure agreement, we are not at liberty to discuss at this time. But it will be shared by us and our sponsors once completed.”
Both Nez Perce County and city of Lewiston leaders have been nothing but very supportive of our aggressive effort.
Incentives for airlines to offer service at smaller communities are the norm — a requirement, in fact. Without them, few regional airports can attract air service.
United Airlines is a business in process of rebuilding its network as rapidly as it can as airline traffic has surged. The incentive offered had to make Lewiston flights to Denver as attractive as many other routes across the country, utilizing the ever-so-popular high-demand regional jets.
We are fortunate to have community leaders with the vision to invest in this air bridge to the world and federal dollars to launch the service. It seems that our country and communities are going to see a sizeable infrastructure bill one way or another in the near future. This should provide necessary funds to take care of the community’s broadband and water infrastructure as well as other needs.
The incentive is a small price to pay, given the enormous economic impact the flights will have.
According to a 2020 Idaho Transportation Department report, Lewiston’s airport contributed more than $73.5 million in economic impact in 2019 alone with Delta being our only carrier at that time. Having two of the three largest network airlines in the world operating at Lewiston will add to that immensely.
