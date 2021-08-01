Union Gospel Mission offers compassion with accountability

Most of us have become aware of the growing problem of homelessness in our larger cities, like Seattle and Portland. You might not be aware of the homeless population that has grown in the last few years in our own Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. In the past, I have been critical of those who struggle, throwing out mindless phrases as an answer.
It is not easy to solve the homeless problem, and many solutions have failed. The question is how do we help? I think the Union Gospel Mission has the answer.
As a farmer and businessman with more than 40 years invested in this community, I want to see our community prosper. I believe that a community that provides for the poor and broken in our midst is a better community for everyone. Our hearts and our compassion can be seen in how we collectively come together and care for those on the margins of society.
Having said that, I know the danger of compassion without accountability. When we give and give, we can make people dependent upon our giving, and it solves nothing.
The Union Gospel Mission has been serving the poor and homeless for more than 70 years. They have four shelters in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, serving men, women and children, and their model is one of accountability and compassion. All their shelters are high barrier, meaning they require guests to be clean, sober and accountable. Everyone who enters one of their free shelters meets with a case manager within two weeks, so they can begin to address the underlying trauma and addictions that led to their homelessness.
UGM isn’t about perpetuating or enabling homelessness; they’re about ending it and helping people return to society as contributing members. UGM is a free hand-up and a steady shoulder to anyone who decides he has have had enough of the streets. UGM helps people who want to change their lives by offering counseling, life skills classes, addiction recovery and job training so that they can be contributing members of society.
Isn’t that what we want for all our citizens?
I am currently in housing development work. My wife, Cindi, and I have owned property in downtown Lewiston for more than 40 years. We love downtown Lewiston and want to see it thrive. We are acutely aware of how much nearby neighbors can affect an area, both for good and bad.
The Union Gospel Mission values being a good neighbor. Their shelters and campuses are clean and well-maintained. Their neighborhoods are not littered or full of people loitering. The businesses around them are thriving.
I recently discovered, to my great surprise, that my grandfather, Louis Mader, at the end of his farming career, moved to Spokane and became a board member for the UGM the year it opened in 1951. He volunteered at the Mission often and brought peas and lentils from the Palouse to donate for their food services. That was a great inspiration to me and our family.
Now, decades later, after helping thousands of people get back on their feet, the Union Gospel Mission is interested in opening a safe, clean-and-sober shelter in Lewiston.
Cindi and I are giving them our financial and full moral support. They know how to care for people in a way that is both compassionate and effective. We need their expertise, experience and help in our community to meet this growing problem. Will you join us to support this effort?
Mader is a farmer and businessman who represented Nez Perce County in the Idaho House of Representatives. He lives in Genesee.