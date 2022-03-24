This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
It’s nearly 5,500 miles from Driggs to Chernihiv, Ukraine. That’s where Jim Hill, a Minnesota native who had been living in Driggs, was killed in a Russian attack, gunned down while waiting in a bread line.
His sister, Cheryl Hill Gordon, posted the news of his death on Facebook on March 17. Ukrainian officials reported that 10 people were killed the day before in Chernihiv while standing in the bread line.
Hill had been in Chernihiv seeking medical treatment for his partner. He had been posting on Facebook about the situation, describing “indiscriminate bombing.”
The war in Ukraine has suddenly hit much closer to home. It’s time to stop politicizing it here.
We’ve had enough politicization with the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps recommended to bring that under control. We’re seeing the same now with the crisis in Ukraine.
People in Ukraine are dying. We have politicians here pointing fingers at each other while Russia has guns and missiles pointed at Ukraine.
The Washington Post reported last week that more than two dozen Senate Republicans were demanding that President Joe Biden do more to aid Ukraine and arm its forces against Russia’s brutal assault, after voting against $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine last week.
Idaho’s Sen. Jim Risch and Sen. Mike Crapo were among 31 Republican senators voting against that package, which ended up passing with support from other GOP senators. It was signed into law by Biden, part of a $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund government agencies and departments through the remainder of the fiscal year.
Ukraine is sad enough. We don’t need to try and politicize it for cheap political gains.
At home, the conspiracy theories around the Ukraine crisis fly fast and loose, along with the politicization. Everyone feels the effects at the gas pump. To the conspiracy crowd, this is all a ploy to get us to buy electric vehicles. Those stickers at the gas pumps with Biden positioned to point at the cost of gas, saying “I did that!” are making a big comeback.
This is where misinformation comes in. This is no time for that, so let’s set some records straight with independent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Under Donald Trump in 2020 and in the 11 months under Biden in 2021, the U.S. exported more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported, and produced more primary energy than it consumed. But the thought that we had energy independence is false. In 2020, the U.S. imported about 7.9 million barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products, down from prior years but not what could be called “energy independence.” U.S. energy imports from Russia spiked during the Trump presidency.
There’s misinformation about the effects the Keystone XL pipeline could have on energy now. It’s a delivery system, not a cure. Many experts agree that moving ahead with the pipeline wouldn’t have prevented U.S. gas prices from climbing to a record high, and expanding the pipeline would have increased global oil production by less than 1%, an “almost negligible” amount.
Finally, presidents don’t control fuel prices. The factors that do include demand, supply, quality of oil, speculation, temporary price fluctuations. It comes down to the global market. In a dollar-for-dollar comparison, yes, we’re feeling the pinch at the pump here. It’s worse overseas. Try $8.06 per gallon in the U.K.
We have a lot to be thankful for. It stinks that we are paying higher gas prices, but this is not the time to politicize Ukraine’s misfortunes. If we’re going to be good global citizens, we may have to sacrifice a bit to show our support for Ukraine.
Do we really need to be sitting in a long line of idling cars waiting to get a $5 latte at a drive-through window while complaining about gas costing over $4 a gallon?
There’s too much tragedy in the world to be politicizing the situation at home.