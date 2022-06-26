The past few years have ushered in a new era in politics. It has brought the “ugly” front and center. I’m not speaking of looks, but of actions. The “in your face” behavior is now common place in American politics and we find some elected officials leading the charge.
I honestly believe the American experiment is approaching failure. Once, we were able to keep to the dictates of our Constitution by allowing our states to govern this country as was intended. I have always felt that the government closest to the people was the best kind of government. My reasoning is that it provides the most accountability. It allows for the best understanding. And understanding, or the lack thereof, is what we have failed at.
Just a few examples follow.
The U. S. Department of Education was created in 1979 by the Carter administration with an admirable purpose. It sought to even the playing field across this country and make sure every kid got a fair shot at a balanced education. It has strayed far from those days as school districts spend more time meeting mandates to keep that money because we all know that with the money comes strings from Uncle Sam. The federal money has taken away our rights on a local basis to teach what we, as a community, think is most important. Teachers now spend more time implementing social programs and parenting, values that may or may not reflect their communities.
States now vie with each other for federal tax dollars that cannot possibly meet the needs of such an immense nation. Every time Congress makes a law to benefit one group of people, it manages to penalize another. The problems that exist in the big cities are not the same problems of the rural communities, and therein lies the rub. Rural communities are tired of seeing their hard-earned tax dollars go to programs they do not support and to fix problems they do not have.
These same people look around at the needs in their own communities: the local mental health counseling center where they volunteer time, fostering kids who need a safe place to call home and helping with food drives to fill the shelves at the food bank. People want to help locally but many find themselves unable to do so because the big tax-and-spend social policies we see happening in this current administration are taking every extra penny.
We have allowed, slowly over time, to let the federal government dictate every facet of our lives. The Food and Drug Administration shuttered a factory that produced large quantities of baby formula and never even thought about the ramifications. How is that possible?
And let us not forget the game the feds are playing with energy. This should never have happened. Why don’t liberals want to be energy-independent? Why do they want to rely on countries that are not our friends, such as Russia and Saudi Arabia? Is it just to say they hate former President Donald Trump?
The foolishness of these policies is killing mainstream America. The oil industry is so uncomfortable it is not willing to take risks anymore. To suggest that we can go without oil is ignorant. But this is the power of the Department of Energy.
I don’t know about you, but $5.25 for a gallon of gas and grocery prices escalating through the roof have pretty much halted anything else on our family agenda.
It will be years before this country recoups from this mess.
Oh, and if you are a young college graduate, forget about the baby boomers retiring. They can’t. The stock market has dropped so dramatically it will be another five to seven years before they can retire.
I don’t know about you but I think it’s time to take back our state sovereignty and run our own lives again. We need to tell the federal government to back off and assume the limited role it was intended to.
The U.S. is just too big and diverse to think that what works for New York City works in Kamiah.
I hope you are all thinking about which way you are going to vote in the next few elections. If you don’t vote the right way, you are going to vote away our freedom and way of life.
We better start paying attention now or the “ugly politics” of today are going to look pretty tame down the road.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.