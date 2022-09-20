This editorial was published by the Idaho Statesman of Boise.
———
A letter from a Clearwater County prosecutor about potential criminal charges against Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee raises serious concerns that have yet to be adequately addressed by city officials.
Lee is accused of injuring a high-ranking officer while demonstrating two types of holds during a staff meeting. The officer has filed a tort claim, accusing Lee of breaking his neck.
An initial report of the results of Clearwater County Prosecuting Attorney Clayne Tyler’s inquiry merely stated that no criminal charges would be brought against Lee.
“I believe this investigation has been taken as far as possible,” Tyler said in a release. “I recommend at this point in time against filing a criminal charge.”
“We are glad to see this investigation come to a close,” a city of Boise spokesperson told the Idaho Statesman.
End of story, right?
The next day, though, the Idaho Statesman obtained a letter from Tyler to the Idaho State Police, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Ada County Prosecuting Attorney Jan Bennetts.
That letter painted a much darker picture.
“This decision was not reached lightly nor without angst, as it truly is a close call,” Tyler wrote. “I will note that this was a very difficult decision.”
Tyler noted that he would reopen the case if further evidence became available, according to Idaho Statesman reporting.
That letter also provided more disturbing details of the incident than had been previously disclosed.
Lee demonstrated two neck restraints on Sgt. Kirk Rush during a morning staff meeting on Oct. 12, according to Tyler’s letter. First, Lee grabbed Rush by the neck “to be able to manipulate his body position,” and second, he “put one hand on his forehead and pull(ed) his head back and down.”
Other than Lee, no officers in the room were familiar with the second technique, and Rush was not specifically warned about “what was going to happen,” Tyler’s letter said.
While the letter cited the deputy chief and other officers saying the use of force was minimal, other officers said it was an “excessive level of force.”
Unfortunately, a spokesperson for the police department declined to comment and denied the Statesman’s requests to interview Lee. A spokesperson for the city also declined to comment.
So everyone just move along, nothing to see here.
That’s not acceptable.
Leadership can have an impact that has a trickle-down effect on the entire department, and this type of behavior could create a culture that can lead to negative interactions with the public.
In a police chief, it’s important to have someone who is not just competent, but exemplary.
We’re not convinced we’ve seen that here.
It’s also important for the city to maintain the public confidence in its police department and in the procedures that provide accountability.
Staying silent and hoping this incident merely goes away does not engender that confidence.
City leadership, specifically Mayor McLean and perhaps Boise City Council members, need to step up to the plate and reassure the community of what’s going on here.
They need to explain what steps they’re taking with Lee or explain why they’re not taking any action at all.
The silence is deafening.
Sweeping this under the rug and hoping it goes away is not a proper course of action.