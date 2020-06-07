In the fall of 1999 as a freelance videographer, I had an assignment in Seattle to shoot raw B-roll video of the World Trade Organization meetings.
It was a crazy two days for a shooter who had never been in the middle of full-fledged riots and coordinated insurrection against police. During that weekend, 50,000 people participated in different locations.
I saw a lot of peaceful protesters. They included people in fear of the WTO, the new world order and global injustice as well as environmental groups, unions and people in turtle outfits. It was madness.
It was them vs. the Seattle police.
I met a group of young men ages 16 to 22 years old.
There were skaters and bike riders who were anarchists.
They proudly wore the black hoodie with the “A” on it.
They were dressed head to toe in all black.
They spray painted the “A” everywhere — on walls, cars, Seattle Times displays, windows, sidewalks and the street. Late on Saturday night, they were very vocal with me. As I had my camera running, zoomed out wide, my eye away from the viewfinder and black tape over the three red recording lights on the front of the camera, collecting natural sound, they talked. They were there to cause destruction, havoc and chaos. It was rage against the machine. It was fight against capitalism.
Sound familiar today?
They showed me the tools they used: ball peen hammers, various sizes of steel ball bearings packed into taped paper towel rolls and stored loose in fanny packs. They seemed very organized.
They rode through alleys and down sidewalks to the next street in order to communicate with other bikers. Then they returned to the front line.
Seattle police used tear gas, pepper spray, mace, concussion grenades and rubber bullets to push the protesters back and scatter them.
The mix of smoke and gasses was so thick it was very hard to breathe. My eyes burned worse than when seed grass smoke hits you.
Television producers loved the footage. It hit national network news and was shown on the syndicated program, “A Current Affair.”
It’s back with a vengeance, all of it: protests, riots, looting, public and private building destruction, shootings, murder and madness.
This time, the target is not the WTO. It’s police actions across America.
The life of 46-year-old George Floyd was taken by a Minneapolis police officer in 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Choked to death by a knee on the carotid artery and windpipe.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, is charged with second-degree murder and has been arrested.
Twenty-five large cities are being ripped apart. In Minneapolis alone, more than 300 buildings have been burned or looted.
Does racism exist in America. Yes, unfortunately it does, even after 224-plus years of trying to stop it. It exists, even right here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, the neighboring Nez Perce Indian Reservation, Moscow and Pullman, too.
I have a friend who moved here from the Deep South, where he, his wife and family lived with segregation their whole lives. The man told me of one observation he made after moving to Orofino. He said, “If you think we treated blacks bad in the South, what I see people doing here to Indians pales in comparison.”
His father was a grand wizard in the Ku Klux Klan. That says a whole lot right there.
We have had two incidents at Walmart in Clarkston alone where black men were singled out and discriminated against. Both were employees. One, a former college standout athlete and friend, was harassed by white employees.
Then there was the most recent fiasco last June with Walmart employee Mark Domino. Domino is one of the nicest, polite and thankful men I have met. I sought him out after the incident and shook his hand.
A random person called police about a black man rummaging through a car in the Walmart parking lot. It was Domino’s car.
What image did the caller have in her head to get a man arrested and Tazed for looking in his own car?
The same applies to the Clarkston police officers involved. They presumed Domino was guilty at the first encounter based on what? Stereotyping? Profiling?
There were no riots, but why not?
In May of 2009, an Idaho State Police officer shot two unarmed men on trust land on the Nez Perce Reservation, killing one, wounding the other. Both were friends of mine. There were no riots. Why not?
A call to 911 alleged reckless driving and DWI — driving while Indian — on the reservation. The officer stated he believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Based on what information? Stereotyping? Profiling?
It’s past time to address racism in America. It must be confronted. Now. Head on.
I was not raised to be racist. Yet, because I was born white, I’m racist. Its assumed because I support the president of the United States that I am a white supremacist and racist. Nothing could be further from the truth.
We all need to look in the mirror. What do you see? What will we do in this moment as a nation and as a people? Will the insurgency take over?
Sayre of Lewiston served as regional director to former U.S. Sen. Larry Craig. His email address is sayre@cableone.net.