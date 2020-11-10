It will come as no surprise to regular Lewiston Tribune editorial readers that Marty Trillhaase got some of the key facts wrong in spinning his “October surprise” editorial. We’ll ignore the lame attempt at the outset to somehow compare us to Presidents Richard Nixon and George W. Bush because it falls flat by lack of comparative relevance.
The Jail Advisory Committee, led by the late Commissioner Jim Jeffords, and composed of representatives from Asotin, Clarkston, the county, fire and police representatives and citizens, looked at many sites suggested by the public and the committee members themselves. During four town hall meetings, the site located west of 14th Street and bordered by Fair Street and Port Drive was brought up at least once at every meeting. A recent letter to the editor reminded readers of that fact since the writer was one of the public who brought it up. The problem was that the property was not for sale at that point in time. And most importantly, every member of the board of commissioners stated that, although the county- owned property on Sixth Avenue was clearly the frontrunner for a jail site (because we own it), we were still looking at alternative sites. The board promised the public that an official site selection had not yet been made and would not be made before the ballot measure was voted on during the 2019 November general election. We were still looking for the best site with the lowest site preparation costs so that the majority of money raised by the public safety sales tax would be spent on the jail itself. That’s still our goal.
When Trillhaase said infrastructure (like sewer and water connections) were already in place, that’s where doing the research before he wrote the editorial would have revealed that although sewer and water were in the neighborhood, the cost of installation and connectivity with pumps and pipes and elevation changes were roughly half of the estimated $1.6 million site preparation costs, with a recommended overage budget of $300,000 added on top. They were clearly not in place. The architects and engineers said this repeatedly at public meetings. Some people were just not paying attention.
The timing of revealing the new jail site had nothing to do with the coming election and everything to do with the process of getting the jail built and meeting deadlines for purchase put in place by the property seller and getting the bonds issued to cover the cost of the jail. If you had asked, Mr. Trillhaase, we would have told you.
In the August primary election, Commissioner Chris Seubert and I each tallied almost three times the vote totals of our nearest rivals and Charles Whitman had no opposition. We weren’t worried about reelection, nor should getting reelected be a factor in making the decision; only what is the best bang for the tax payer dollar.
COVID-19 has cramped our style with only virtual town halls but we still have them and there is one coming up on Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. You can watch and listen by visiting our website at www.co.asotin.wa.us . The architects will have a power point presentation on the proposed new jail site which will be posted ahead of time on the same web site. Send any questions to bocc@co.asotin.wa.us before the town hall.
Washington law, RCWs, allows discussion of potential land purchases by the county to be held in executive session so as not to drive up the taxpayers’ cost of purchasing property. Add to that the fact that the property seller would only negotiate on the condition of anonymity until an agreement was reached.
But what about transparency? We worked together with citizens and the cities to present the need for a new jail to the voters along with a method to pay for it. The voters said yes even though no jail site was finalized. We negotiated an inter-local agreement with Clarkston and Asotin, which dedicated all of the public safety sales tax revenue collected for the next 30 years toward the cost of constructing and operating a new jail. This time it’s in writing. Since the money is generated throughout the county, the inter-local calls for a Jail Finance Committee with one member from Clarkston, one from Asotin, two from the county and an at-large citizen member appointed by the other four members. It’s not Clarkston’s, Asotin’s or the county’s sales tax revenue. It’s the public’s money, approved by the public for the new jail, period.
It’s important to note that the role of the Jail Finance Committee does not begin until the jail is near completion and jail operating budgets need to be reviewed by the finance committee. Until then, the jail design and its location are solely the responsibility and decision of the county. That being said, it’s still good policy to be as transparent as possible with your neighbors. Despite the laws allowing public negotiation of land purchases in executive session and the restrictions put in place by the seller, at the direction of Seubert, I called the mayor of Clarkston prior to our meeting to advise her that we had found a new and better location for a jail and that a land purchase would be discussed and possibly approved by the board of commissioners. We discussed the issue in public at the commissioners’ meeting, made and passed a motion to approve making an offer to purchase the property with the contingency that the Clarkston Planning Commission would approve the property for location of a jail. There is no current zoning classification in Clarkston that includes a jail as an acceptable use.
Clarkston Public Works Director Kevin Poole reached out to us and offered to help us through this process and we are counting on the city’s cooperation as you would expect.
To be clear, we have met with Walla Walla Community College, the day care provider in the area and the Asotin County Housing Authority and advised them of the new possible location. While they have some concerns, they understand what we’re doing and why. We will continue to be as transparent as possible with regular meetings accessible to the public virtually. You can also call us as our phones are on the website. We always return calls.
Shinn serves as Asotin County commissioner for District 1.