In response to the Columbian editorial reprinted in Saturday’s edition of the Lewiston Tribune, voters were not confused. We knew exactly what we were voting on when we overwhelmingly approved — for the third time — our $30 tabs initiative. But then Seattle sued the voters. And Gov. Jay Inslee responded by blocking our $30 tabs, saying the “voters were confused.” And then last week, the state Supreme Court said Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s description of Initiative 976 was “misleading and deceptive” and vetoed the initiative.
They took away our $30 tabs.
And now the people are spitting mad (KOMO News Poll: “Do you agree with the court’s ‘unconstitutional’ ruling on $30 car tabs — 30 percent, yes; 70 percent, no”).
Politicians and the press know the voters are furious about this. So they’re looking for a scapegoat. And so they’re targeting me. But here are three facts that you’ll never hear from opponents because they shatter their spin:
Fact 1: After trying to qualify $30 tabs initiatives in 2016 and 2017 — and falling short both times — Karen and I went “all in” for $30 tabs by selling off our retirement fund (“Eyman risks $500K of his own money to fund car-tab initiative” www.timdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Hyperlink-story.pdf). That’s how committed I am and how confident I was that we drafted it correctly. Would I risk that much of my own money otherwise?
I had more skin in the game than anyone else. So if you hear critics say I’m in it for the money or we’re not careful drafting our initiatives, our $500,000 loan shows that doesn’t make sense.
Fact 2: The trial court judge analyzed I-976 and despite his clear inclinations to rule against it — he’s a liberal judge from Seattle who was appointed by Inslee — he nonetheless found it constitutional. King County Judge Marshall Ferguson ruled that all the provisions in the initiative related to one another and that voters were not confused by the description. If an initiative or its description can be read more than one way, a judge is required to read it in the way that upholds it. Ferguson did that. The nine justices on the Supreme Court did not.
Fact 3: Our second $30 tabs initiative was passed by voters and ruled constitutional. (Seattle PI: ‘The state Supreme Court upheld Eyman’s Initiative 776 on every point that came before it. Eyman was ecstatic: ‘It’s gratifying when the voters get what they voted for,’ he said.”)
I-976 followed this same roadmap and had the same policies as I-776. Opponents never acknowledge this court victory because it shatters their narrative that our initiatives always get overturned — they don’t — or that we’re not careful — we are.
Anything goes for liberal initiatives (“Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit against anti-gun initiative I-1639”). But with conservative initiatives, it’s totally different.
Inslee, Ferguson, and the state Supreme Court ignored our vote and took away our $30 tabs.
We’ll learn from this and persevere. That’s what we’ve done for 22 years and that’s why we’ve been so successful. By working together and being persistent, our victories far outweigh any short-term setbacks:
l Sponsored the initiative to ban affirmative action. It’s still the law today.
l Sponsored the initiative to repeal the state car tab tax (the state’s fourth largest revenue source back then). It’s still gone.
l In 1999, car tab taxes were 2.5 percent of the value of a vehicle. Now, outside Puget Sound, it’s just flat-rate weight fees. And in Puget Sound, the tax is 1.1 percent, less than half what it used to be.
l Sponsored the initiative to impose a 1 percent cap on property tax increases and, 19 years later, it’s still in effect.
l Our initiatives in 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2015 requiring a two-thirds vote for higher taxes stopped billions in higher taxes.
Seventeen initiatives qualified. Eleven passed. And $43 billion has been saved so far.
What’s the best evidence that we’re still a threat to out-of-control taxation? The attorney general’s lawsuit against me. After eight years of investigation and litigation, Ferguson’s lawsuit explicitly asks for a lifetime ban on all my future political activity. That’s what it’s always been about — shutting down the most effective taxpayer protection organization in state history.
I do not regret putting $500,000 of my own money on the line for this worthy effort. As long as there is air in my lungs, I will keep fighting for taxpayers and won’t let corrupt judges and arrogant politicians stop us.
Eyman is the leader of Permanent Offense. His email address is tim.eyman@gmail.com