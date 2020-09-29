Thank you, Marty Trillhaase, for another Jeers column. I can always count on you to give me credibility with common-sense voters during an election season.
My problem last week was twofold. Yes, there was the fact that the Idaho County commission had to hear from the public/Facebook instead of from Public Health — Idaho North Central District directly. Never mind that we belong to NCPH through funding and board membership. But, more importantly, I am increasingly frustrated by the need for the media and various health organizations to put out numbers that blur the truth about the virus. There seems to be an apparent effort to keep us in a state of fear, accomplished by putting out COVID-19 numbers without any perspective attached. Because of this, the American public has found another thing to be divided about.
For example, these infected inmates held at the North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood are not Idaho County residents or citizens counted in our census. However, their numbers are calculated into our total, posted on the state and public health websites. And I have to ask why? What is the benefit of suggesting that these folks are out in our communities?
The ways the numbers are misrepresented and distorted astound me. Why is there a need to put out the biggest number possible (including numbers from months ago)? Why not put a more important number up front that folks should really consider, such as how many infected people are out there right now (the number of folks that you might run across in the grocery store)?
Why only report numbers of infected people — without listing how many are now being tested? Why cover up the fact that the positive test numbers are up because more are being tested?
Why not report how many total infected people are asymptomatic? Is it because that number might be more than 90 percent plus?
Why are we not told how many are currently being treated in our local rural hospitals? Maybe because there are none — and what kind of fear does that instill?
Perhaps the most disturbing to me is the numbers reporting deaths that are “COVID-related.”
With this virus, “confirmed COVID-related deaths include decedents with positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) laboratory testing results.” Anyone who dies — no matter the real cause of death — and is tested positive for COVID-19 is reported as a COVID-19 death. “Probable deaths include decedents without a positive PCR lab test who either had: (1) COVID-like illness and evidence of exposure to the virus, or (2) the death certificate listed COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as contributing to death.”
Huh? Before COVID-19, people died of heart attacks or cancer, even if they’d had a recent bout of influenza. Their deaths were not listed as “flu” or “flu-related.”
When hospitals are incentivized to report patients with even the slimmest connections to COVID-19 so they can get a federal kickbacks, there’s a problem.
The majority of Americans are not sheep. We are President Donald Trump supporters who recognize that there are some hoping to lead America to economic slaughter through the gross misrepresentation of COVID-19 numbers.
Conspiracy? I’m not saying that.
But bureaucracy at it’s finest? Absolutely.
Brandt serves as an Idaho County commissioner. He lives in Kooskia.