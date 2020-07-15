Last week, President Donald Trump bellowed that the schools will reopen, COVID-19 or not.
That’s not necessarily because it’s good for kids. Keeping the schools closed does not serve his political interests:
“They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed,” Trump said. “No way. We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”
About the same time, Idaho Gov. Brad Little promised: “I expect our school buildings to safely reopen in the fall for in-person instruction. ... Despite incredible advances in digital learning, you can never replace the value and impact of in-person interaction with a professional, dedicated teacher.”
That’s fine as far as it goes.
Neither has the last word, however.
That belongs to the elected school board of a self-governing school district. Governors and presidents can issue threats or offer incentives. But it’s really the school board’s decision.
Hence the Idaho State Board of Education’s approach — which steers local schools through a series of guidelines that relies on more distant learning in the event of a serious outbreak, in-person instruction where the infection is well-contained and a hybrid where there’s cause for caution.
Whatever restrictions Boise implements to deal with its escalating caseloads don’t appear to be necessary in Lewiston, where the level of risk remains low, at least for now.
Even the school board’s authority goes only so far.
What good does it do to reopen in-person instruction if parents are unwilling to risk sending their children back to school?
They may be persuaded that kids do better in class — academically, emotionally, socially and even physically — than they do isolated at home.
There’s an economic argument — classtime frees up some parents to return to work.
And there’s medical evidence that suggests while children are susceptible to the flu, the coronavirus is less of a threat to young people.
However, what do you tell the parent who is older and has diabetes or heart disease that leaves her at risk of becoming severely ill if she comes down with COVID-19? What if another child in the home has a compromised immune system? Does she want to risk having her child bring the virus home from school?
What good does it do to reopen schools if you can’t find enough bus drivers who are comfortable being in close quarters with so many children?
How do you operate a school if too few people are willing to work in the cafeterias, serve as teacher aides, fill in as substitute teachers or do clerical work?
And what if they get ill on the job?
The Idaho Education Association says 48 percent of the people who hold these jobs are ages 50 to 64. Another 14 percent are at least 65 years old. Age alone puts them at some risk. Some might have an underlying medical condition. Odds are some of them have spouses or relatives whose health puts them at risk if exposed to coronavirus.
And what about teachers?
When the schools closed last spring, some argued it was done as much as anything to protect the health of the adult teaching staff rather than that of their students.
Dedicated as they are to their students, older teachers are at least somewhat mindful of their own health and that of the people in their families. In Idaho, 42 percent of the certificated teaching staff is at least 50 years old. Five percent are older than 65.
Where this will be decided is not in some government office, but in the homes of thousands of people — many of whom are reluctant to visit a restaurant or a movie theater for fear of getting sick, let alone participate in a county fair or a Seaport River Run.
None of this comes as news to school officials, who are weighing every option from social distancing, face mask wearing and staggered shifts. But wouldn’t it be easier for all concerned if the federal government took the outbreak seriously enough to bring it under control?
If Trump is so determined for these people to get back on the job, he ought to start doing his. — M.T.