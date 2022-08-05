DJEERS ... to U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho.
Three times, they have disowned America’s military veterans, voting to deny them health benefits they’re entitled to receive by virtue of the service that got them sick:
l On June 16, they were among 14 Republicans who voted against the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, which would extend medical treatment to Vietnam vets suffering the effects of Agent Orange exposure as well as military personnel who got ill after breathing toxic fumes from massive burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.
l On July 27, they were among 42 Republicans who momentarily stalled passage of the PACT Act.
l Tuesday, they were among the 11 Republicans who resisted final passage of the measure.
Did they forget the Idaho veterans who died and bled defending the cause of liberty in far-off lands?
How could they neglect within their own state the presence of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Boise, Mountain Home Air Force Base and Gowen Field at Boise, headquarters of the Idaho Air National Guard and the 124th Fighter Wing?
What about the promises they’ve made?
During Christmas 2015, Crapo said: “And to the men and women of our military, ... your sacrifice and dedication to your country is a debt we can never fully repay.”
On Veterans Day 2019, he said: “Thank you for your help with making progress in enacting needed reforms for the betterment of military families. Please continue to let me know how I can help you.”
And on D-Day, he said: “Our veterans are a national treasure, and we must keep our commitment to these brave men and women.”
On Veterans Day 2016, Risch opined: “Our nation has a moral and legal obligation to care for our veterans every day, and to ensure all promises made to them by the federal government are fully honored.”
Four years later, Risch said: “Words cannot capture the incredible courage and selflessness of our men and women in uniform. We owe them a deep debt of gratitude.”
And on his website, Risch says: “We have a moral and legal obligation to provide them with everything they were promised by the federal government.”
Voting no puts Crapo and Risch in league with Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., who argued that as an “off-budget” entitlement, PACT would not be subjected to yearly congressional budget scrutiny.
Isn’t an entitlement program how Crapo and Risch want to help Idaho downwinders who suffered the effects of radioactive fallout from atomic bomb testing in the Nevada desert during the 1950s?
Come next Veterans Day, Sens. Crapo and Risch, spare us the patriotic speeches.
CCHEERS ... to U.S Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler, both R-Washington.
They earned the wrath of former President Donald Trump by joining eight other House Republicans in 2021 who supported Trump’s impeachment over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection he instigated.
So far, the political body count has been mounting. Four opted to retire. Two more — Reps. Tom Rice of South Carolina and Peter Meijer of Michigan — got primaried by Trump acolytes. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, is probably doomed in her own election later this month.
That leaves three — Newhouse, Herrera Beutler and California’s David Valadao — who apparently have survived.
For that, they can thank the more moderate political cultures of their respective states — and the fact they operate under a top-two primary system that gives moderates at least a fighting chance against the rabid MAGA crowd infiltrating the GOP base.
Just the same, it wasn’t a cakewalk. Newhouse and Herrera Beutler each drew opposition in Tuesday’s primary. As of Wednesday evening, Newhouse eked out a 27.13% plurality in an eight-way field. Trump-endorsed Loren Culp got 21.35%.
Herrera Beutler has secured a place on the Nov. 8 ballot by coming in second with 23.75% to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who got 31.96% — while Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent had 20.8%.
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., took the path of least resistance. By voting Trump’s way, she avoided tangling with the former president and coasted to a 50.55% primary win.
DJEERS ... to Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
Remember the guy who secured Idaho’s fair share of federal dollars — and then responsibly voted for the budget bills? That kind of thing actually triggered an on-air feud with former Congressman Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, who was more often than not part of the “vote no and take the dough” crowd.
Well, something’s changed.
Last month, Simpson — one of the senior House Appropriations Committee members — bragged about bagging $35.6 million spread across 15 “important projects” in southern Idaho.
Then, as the Idaho Capital Sun’s Kelcie Moseley-Morris noted, Simpson complained about “reckless government spending (that) will only worsen current inflation” and voted against the overall $90.9 billion Department of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development budget that cleared the Democrat-controlled House on a party-line vote.
You may not like the fact that Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, didn’t even try to land more money for the 1st Congressional District. But at least he’s consistent. He also voted no.
DJEERS ... to Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
When it comes to wasting money on redundant teams of lawyers, the sky’s the limit.
It’s Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s duty to defend their anti-abortion rights laws against Planned Parenthood’s challenge in the state Supreme Court. He’s staffed up to do that.
But these legislative leaders — who have presided over squandering more than $10 million from the so-called Constitutional Defense Fund — wanted their own pair of lawyers in the courtroom Wednesday: former deputy Idaho Attorney General Daniel Bower of Nampa and former U.S. Attorney for Nevada Monte Neil Stewart of Las Vegas.
For their services, you are paying $375 an hour.
An educated guess is that their bill will come in close to $100,000.
Winder told Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press that’s money well spent.
And you wonder why Idaho’s per-pupil expenditure is the nation’s lowest. — M.T.