Trillhaase is in error about the Boise State University dust-up

The Lewiston Tribune’s Marty Trillhaase and other Idaho progressives are in a huff, and it’s easy to understand why.
Earlier this month, Rep. Barbara Ehardt from Idaho Falls dared to question Boise State University’s direction. Ehardt, a duly elected representative of the people, wondered why BSU would prioritize social justice programs over academic excellence. She and 27 colleagues co-signed a letter to BSU President Marlene Tromp, hoping to open a fruitful dialogue about the school’s purpose and direction, as well as constantly rising college tuition.
Leftists went bonkers. Instead of thoughtfully entering the public discussion, Trillhaase, Idaho Democrats, and several BSU officials accused the letter-signers of a number of political sins, among them starving higher education during the legislative appropriation process.
An honest look at the facts dashes Democrats’ story.
Note that legislative funding for higher education constantly increases. The Legislature handed Idaho’s higher education system a 46 percent increase in taxpayer funds from fiscal years 2012 to 2020. Yet since 2012, college students have faced a 38 percent increase in the average tuition and fees at Idaho’s four main universities and colleges.
The extra money hasn’t led to improved outcomes. Boise State, for example, graduates fewer than 40 percent of its students in four years, an abysmal statistic for an organization whose primary purpose is to, you know, help students graduate and enter the workforce.
All the while, some key figures in this diversity disagreement enjoy plump salaries.
The school’s new president, Marlene Tromp, is paid $425,000 annually. In addition, she will enjoy a handful of handsome benefits, including a $60,000-per-year housing stipend, and $9,200 to cover an automobile.
Tony Roark and Andrew Giacomazzi, two senior BSU administrators who assured colleagues that the school would stay committed to radical social justice, make roughly $248,000 and $172,000 a year, respectively. Leslie Webb and Chris Wuthrich, BSU employees who apologized to students for Ehardt’s “painful” letter, bring home $216,000 and $152,000 a year, respectively.
Forgive me if I doubt cries of poverty from people pocketing six figures while students graduate swamped in debt.
This controversy is about more than the money, of course. It’s about the campus culture of Boise State. Woke administrators mistakenly believe that with enough programs, funding, and diversity training, they can socially engineer diverse societies, atone of America’s sins, and build a utopian future free from bias, prejudice and other ills.
That’s not how it works, though. As we’ve seen on campuses across the nation, trying to build “safe spaces” leads instead to exclusion and narrow-mindedness. Colleges, as they try to eliminate “harmful” ideas and avoid offense, instead limit the range of acceptable thoughts.
We need only remember a 2017 BSU campus controversy to understand the problem. Professor Scott Yenor, writing for the Heritage Foundation, criticized the transgender movement and ardently defended the traditional family.
Hell broke loose. Some student groups immediately called for Yenor’s resignation. Then came the fliers around campus: “You have blood on your hands, Scott Yenor.”
Francisco Salinas, BSU’s director for the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, joined the fray and bizarrely connected Yenor’s defense of the traditional family with the violent 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Va. Salinas added this doozy: “Not every person who agrees with Yenor’s piece is likely to become an espoused neo-Nazi, but likely every neo-Nazi would agree with the substance of Yenor’s piece.”
I imagine many neo-Nazis would agree that the Earth orbits around the sun, so Salinas did nothing but contribute hateful rhetoric to what should have been a rational discussion.
The entire controversy was handled in a way that resembled a religious shaming rather than a public university with diverse people and ideas.
Diversity only works if campuses are truly diverse, not incubators for conformity and groupthink. Boise State has a poor record fostering a truly inclusive community. Thus, Ehardt and the other 27 legislators were completely correct to question BSU’s direction.
Hurst is communications director of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.