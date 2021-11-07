When Maj. Dennis Reimer landed in California in 1968 after his second tour in Vietnam, he was told that it was too dangerous for him to wear his uniform on the streets of America. He thought that was ironic considering that he’d just spent the past year in Vietnam getting shot at by an enemy intent on killing him while wearing that uniform.
If you talk to the veterans of Vietnam, you’ll find that a majority of them went to serve because “Uncle Sam called me up and it was my duty to go and serve my country.”
They were patriots and came from all over the U.S. to train together in preparation for a war halfway around the world. They were 18, 19, 20 years old and many of them flew in an airplane for the first time to get to their training bases. All of them were in for culture shock, even the members of the Idaho National Guard 116th Combat Engineers. Southern Idaho Mormons and northern Idaho rural rednecks have somewhat different lifestyles and points of view and they clashed when they deployed as a single unit.
None of their stateside training could prepare them for the oppressive and pervasive high heat, humidity and smell of Vietnam. When they disembarked into that country, they entered an entirely different world than they’d ever known.
They were then given an impossible task: Fight a war in an alien environment against an enemy who was everywhere, under conditions and restrictions that were guaranteed to produce failure. For by 1968, the terms of engagement were being dictated by the lawyers, politicians, news media and a military officer corps that had no clue about what they were doing.
None of the people above ever stood nighttime guard duty in Saigon with an unloaded weapon and no ammunition.
They never had to fear a child putting a grenade with a handle held in place with only a rubber band into the fuel tank of the truck they were driving.
They didn’t have to work under an ever-changing stream of officers who were there just long enough to get a six- month combat tour so that they could enhance their personal chances for advancement. These officers kept score by an enemy body count and they treated the lives and limbs of the grunts as expendable pawns to help them achieve a higher number.
The protestors who called returning vets “baby killers” never listened to the screams of a captured U.S. Marine or ARVN (Army Republic Vietnam) soldier while a female Viet Cong sniper and interrogator known as “Apache” tortured them to death during the night within earshot of a U.S. base. She was considered so vicious that the sniper who shot her put two bullets into her to make sure she was dead.
The REMFs (rear echelon mother f*****s) and spit-and-polish “lifers” had starched fatigues and ate hot meals while the line dogs ate C-rations, used insect repellent to get the leaches off their bodies and wore uniforms until they rotted off.
And the reporters living in Saigon never ran for their lives from an enemy firing a .51-caliber machine gun at them — the kind of bullet that removes a limb in an instant — while their officer, safely out of range, asked for a situation report.
When those soldiers returned home, they were met with indifference, disdain and hostility. Our “television war” hadn’t told their story and the sacrifices they made in the fight against communist aggression. The stay-behind war protesters and draft-dodgers considered the returning servicemen to be war criminals and murderers — and they went out of their way to spit on, insult, harass and denigrate them.
The politicians looked at the polls and decided that supporting the returning vets was a political loser.
The public, weary from all the reporting, ignored the returnees and their condition.
The result was a neglect of what those vets needed to come back into society. You just don’t take a soldier out of a high-stress combat situation, bring him home, dump him on his doorstep 36 to 48 hours later and expect him to adjust quickly to the life he left behind two years before.
But that’s exactly what we did.
We never helped those soldiers with the drug addictions they’d acquired or with the post-traumatic stress disorder they were suffering from.
We didn’t debrief them and record the hard combat lessons they learned with their own blood.
We brought them home, told them to get on with their lives and that we didn’t really want to hear about their time in southeast Asia.
Those vets still pay the price for that indifference today.
Twenty-six of them will commit suicide this month, up from the 21 per month just last year.
When you talk with them, you’ll still see a bit of underlying anger at the way they were treated both in Vietnam and after they returned. They’re older and gray haired now. And even though they got a raw deal, they still believe in the greatness of America. Even today, they’ll tell you that they’d serve again if they were called to duty.
They are true heroes and they’ve never received the honor they were due as soldiers in the service of their country.
On this Veterans Day, it’s time to partially rectify that omission. There is one greeting among them that resonates more than any other.
So to all the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Coast Guard and Marines who served in country between 1959 to 1975, please accept this greeting that was well-earned, completely denied and long overdue.
Welcome home.
It’s good to have you back.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.