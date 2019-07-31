No responsible person would call Idaho House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, a racist.
So where would Moyle get that idea?
The issue came up in the midst of controversy surrounding the anti-diversity letter Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and 27 of her GOP colleagues hurled at newly arrived Boise State University President Marlene Tromp. Moyle was the highest ranking member to sign that letter.
“It’s real easy to call somebody a racist because they don’t like the way the words were written,” Moyle said last week at a Twin Falls forum.
But pore over the substantial criticism leveled at Ehardt’s letter since it emerged.
Nowhere will you see the allegation of racism or even the use of that word.
Not in a series of editorials across the state.
Instead, newspapers — this one included — have pointed out the fallacies in Ehardt’s letter. It overstates the costs of those programs. It accuses diversity efforts of leaving people behind — when the situation is just the reverse. Nobody benefits more from a diverse campus than a student who has been deprived of that exposure during his early years. Idaho businesses depend on a diverse workforce. And for Republican lawmakers to suggest anything other than their neglect of higher education budgets is the reason tuition is rising is the height of audacity.
Not in the response of Democratic legislators.
In welcoming Tromp to Idaho, they commended BSU’s commitment to diversity, to “ending gender-based violence,” and “eliminating hiring biases of any kind.”
Not from Idaho Politics Weekly columnist Steve Taggart of Idaho Falls, who pointed out the GOP lawmakers suffered from selective outrage. Besides support for groups such as Native Americans, blacks and gays, BSU extended resources for organizations based on interests — chess and fitness — or ethnicity — Filipinios or Chinese — and even faith — Christian athletes or the Muslim Student Association.
Not from Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield of Oakley, who bemoaned a cartoon mocking Tromp and the state board — which was mailed to state lawmakers — as a “distraction and a waste of time for those of us actually working on positive educational outcomes.”
Certainly not from Idaho Business for Education President Rod Gramer. He merely pointed out Idaho business can’t get the skilled workers it needs unless Idaho higher education extends a helping hand to “get more economically disadvantaged, Hispanic and American Indian students to go on to postsecondary” education.
Gramer also kept score. Moyle and 15 other of the letter’s signatories voted against higher education’s budget. Moyle was among the 27 names on the Ehardt letter who voted against expanding the Opportunity Scholarship.
And not from Joanne Holtz of Wilder, whose column in Idaho Education News last week suggested Moyle and company would have a more effective case against tuition sticker shock if they targeted the millions spent on athletic program salaries vs. the thousands allocated to diversity.
So you could call Ehardt, Moyle and the others who signed this letter woefully uninformed.
You could accuse them of being politically tone deaf.
Even hypocrisy might be an accurate charge.
Racist?
Nobody brought that up until Moyle did.
And here’s how he defended himself: “I’ve got red cattle out there, I’ve got black cattle out there. ... It doesn’t matter, they’re all cattle.”
Huh?
Was that a Freudian slip?
Is Moyle saying because he sees no difference in cattle — other than some are heading to the butcher and others supply Dairy Queen — that he’s color blind to differences in people?
That may make sense to him. But what does it say to the young minority college student trying to earn a degree at BSU? Or the gay engineer who is contemplating a job transfer to the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls? Or the African-American business owner who can invest in Idaho — or not?
Moyle may not have a racist bone in his body.
But if the rest of us are cattle, what does that make him? — M.T.