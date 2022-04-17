This opinion won’t be about the rational reasons for fear, such as the fear that Ukrainians have for their families, country and way of life, whatever the real reasons are for that conflict. Other examples of rational fear that we as humans have no control over are natural disasters like hurricanes and drought, etc.
Intentionally engineered fear has been used for millennia to control populations. As mentioned in my April 18, 2021, column, Alexander the Great describes citizens who can’t defeat fear: “Through every generation of human history, there has been a war, a war with fear. Those who have the courage to conquer it are made free, and those who are conquered by it are made to suffer until they have the courage to defeat it, or death takes them.”
Roman soldiers when invading a territory would crucify the first three men they saw to instill fear and the futility of resistance.
The communists of Russia and China have murdered millions, especially Christians, Jews and, currently in China, the Uyghur Muslims, and political dissidents to instill fear. These scapegoats profess belief in the supreme power of the creator, that is over that of the state.
Some of the world goes on its way, staring at their cellphones, oblivious to the danger of having angry, senile officials controlling nuclear weapons. The rational fear of this kind of tragedy is evident by the actual placing of fallout shelters by citizens worldwide.
The latest dupes of Satan who, as a god, seek riches and power over others, intentionally ignore God’s First Commandment: “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.”
Because this is ignored, they have no belief in the Second Commandment: “Thou shalt love your neighbor as yourself.”
And the current sickness of the world follows because they believe Satan’s siren call — “You shall be as God” — having power forever. If they ever read it, they don’t understand the inscription in the Catacombs of Rome, describing bones: “You are as we once were, but you shall become as we are.”
There are no riches or evidence of power in the grave. But there are eternal consequences for the occupants.
Nor is this about people, usually men, who also ignore “you shall love your neighbor as yourself” in the mistreatment of their families, children and others. They will also be judged.
This column is about voluntary acceptance of a mass delusional fear — the technique of producing this mass delusion was perfected by the communist dictators Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, and the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. The formula is to create a problem that needs governmental dictatorial powers by appealing to the lowest common denominator of intellect, repeating the “big lie” until accepted as truth and delivering a solution.
This solution requires a group or groups of people to be vilified as the cause of the problem. The groups listed above have been the classic scapegoats.
New to the list are those who embrace their bodily integrity as a temple of God, not to be defiled by intentional alteration of DNA, through toxic jabs.
The current mass delusional fear is described exceedingly well by psychiatrist Dr. Mark McDonald in his short book, “United States of Fear,” from which the remaining content is condensed.
Those who accept the engineered fear are very willing to give up non-recoverable freedoms for the false sense of safety, that they will be cared for and protected. This will be under an incredibly powerful surveillance system, monitoring all human actions.
This gives rise to the “Karens,” previously usually young single women who feel authorized to be enforcers of government mandates. But culturally demasculinized adult males still living in their parent’s house are also “Karens.”
They will physically assault, throw coffee in the faces of non-face mask wearers, even in outdoor settings, report these “violators of the common good” to Child Protective Services and report ethical physicians to state licensing boards.
It is fear and anxiety that have driven these people to control everyone around them.
To defy all credible science, reason and common sense, for example masking, and demand those around you to comply is simply tyrannical, an orgy of self-sanctification. In the name of safety, any order is justified and not subject to question.
American mass media have coordinated to produce a baseline of fear and anxiety in American women, who disproportionately suffer the effects. Throughout history, women have been violated by invading armies, and spouses. Unless she is armed, a woman is at a distinct disadvantage if attacked by a man.
Women have had the primary concern for raising children. New mothers are biologically conditioned to develop a powerful identification with their babies that supplants every other relationship for some time. It serves a psychological need for the baby’s normal development, especially in the first year. The mother continues to feel fear and anxiety for the child’s emotional and physical safety, to the point of getting her child into the “right” schools, not understanding it is the qualities of discipline, intelligence, character and maturity that lead to success for her child.
Some will even acquiesce to mandates for experimental gene-altering vaccines, putting their child’s health at risk, to maintain enrollment at prestigious private schools. It’s not surprising that nearly one-third will be treated for anxiety.
Several generations of American women — the freest and most affluent women in history — have been persuaded that America hates them and seeks to drive them back into patriarchal subjugation.
The talisman of this is the rise of the pro-life movement. Some women, men and would-be grandparents are so vulnerable to successive, engineered world problems since the 1960s that they no longer want children, hence the moniker birth strikers is attached to them.
Unless society understands the full meaning of Alexander the Great’s statement and President Franklin Roosevelt’s assertion that “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” we will be subjugated, and be treated as less than human by those who consider themselves “our betters.”
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.