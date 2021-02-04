One thing — and one thing only — will get you in hot water with the Republican Party.
Eric Peterson of Lewiston knows that only too well.
Peterson, currently the vice chairman — and former chairman — of the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee, authored a letter to the Lewiston Tribune last week urging the U.S. Senate to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
“Impeaching and disqualifying the president now will improve our national security, sending the world and our citizens a clear message that the constitutions of our nation and states and our rule of law have meaning and teeth,” Peterson wrote. “This message needs to be sent particularly to those other nations that are directly challenging us at this time.”
Local GOP Chairman Jim Evans wants Peterson fired because he included his party positions on the letter.
“... You publicly submitted a letter to the editor representing the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee by signing your name as vice chair,” Evans said.
Peterson made it clear he was expressing a personal opinion, but so what if he spoke as a ranking local Republican?
A party officer can not state the obvious — that the whole world is watching how the United States will respond to one of the darkest days in its history — without being drummed out of the party?
Talk about a double standard.
State Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, openly flew the Confederate flag six weeks after a white supremacist massacred nine people in an African American church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015. A day after the deadly Charlotteville, Va., rampage in 2017, Scott posted on Facebook that a white nationalist is “no more than a Caucasian who (sic) for the Constitution and making America great again.” When the pandemic struck last year, she said the economic shutdown was “no different than Nazi Germany,” and called Gov. Brad Little “Little Hitler.”
She remains a Republican in good standing.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin embraced the militia movement, such as The Real Three Percent of Idaho, and encouraged owners of the Hardware Brewing Co. of Kendrick to break the law by violating the shutdown orders last spring.
Nobody’s kicking McGeachin out of the GOP.
Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, joined Scott five years ago by lending support to Ammon Bundy’s armed insurrection at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore.
Did the Idaho Republican Party even raise an eyebrow?
When former state Rep. Phil Hart, R-Athol, openly refused to pay his taxes — and then used his office as a shield against enforcement — nobody thought to banish him from the party.
Former Bonneville County GOP Chairman Doyle Beck was involved in using the personal papers of the late grand dame of the Idaho Republican Party, Sheila Olsen of Idaho Falls, in a smear campaign against former Idaho GOP Chairman Steve Yates.
Nobody yanked Beck’s membership card.
Remember when former state Sen. Sheryl Nuxoll, R-Cottonwood, practically started an international incident by besmirching one of the world’s great religions? “Hindu is a false faith with false gods,” she said.
The party did not object.
Nor did it complain when former Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, struck an equivalence between gays and slaveholders: “They (slave owners) weren’t terrible, rotten horrible people ... and that’s how I see gay people.”
If Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, used his office and an openly carried hand gun to intimidate a Boise restaurateur, that’s fine with the GOP.
If Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, wants to claim the death of Caldwell nurse practitioner Samantha Hickey from COVID-19 last summer was a hoax, the Republican Party won’t challenge her.
And if Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, wants to condemn Idaho’s teachers as a bunch of goldbrickers who “don’t want to be there” in the classroom, there will be no push-back from her political party.
You see the same dynamic playing out nationally.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., can advocate violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or label the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings as a hoax. As long as she remains in Trump’s good graces, the party faithful at home won’t complain.
But just let two serious Republicans — Congressman Dan Newhouse of Washington or Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming — cast a principled vote to impeach Trump and the base at home becomes inflamed.
This is the GOP under Trump: Egregious behavior is emboldened while constructive dissent is shown the door.
If it comes to this, Peterson can afford to walk away from the Nez Perce County GOP.
But can the GOP afford to lose Peterson? — M.T.