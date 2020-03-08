This is the time to be afraid of China. Be very afraid

In my previous video career with a local company, we did corporate video for Potlatch Corp. for 12 years.
In 1998, a salesman came to us to make a video for what’s called China Post. It is the post office of China.
They were looking at buying Potlatch paper products to use in making their mail products. They wanted assurances that Potlatch was environmentally sustainable.
The video showed how they re-seeded after harvest, were working on new adaptable harvest methods and road-building techniques in the forests. So we did a video that showed it all in association with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9000 standards.
At the last minute, I got the idea of translating it into Mandarin and using Chinese graphics.
I got some help from a friend at Lewis-Clark State College. He did the voice-over and helped us with graphics translations.
When the Chinese saw the video, they were sold. Not only did it show how Potlatch was using and implementing sustainable business practices, they did not need a Chinese translator for the video typically done in English.
The salesman said traveling to China was a real cultural shock.
Many managers have assistants who held up to 10 cellphones they answered for the manager. Bicycles were everywhere, thousands of them. There were traffic lights, but no one paid attention to them.
The salesman said he typically would see a few bike riders get hit by cars and killed every day there.
At the paper printing factory, he saw machinery that was very old from the 1950s and 1960s still working 24 hours a day. The manager asked him if he would like to see the new building attached to the old factory.
Yes, he said.
As they walked into the new building, it was bright and all the printing machines were shiny new and all digital. The manager said at midnight, Jan. 1, 2000, they would shut down the old factory, would start production on the new side and rule the world of printing and other manufacturing processes.
They have not looked back.
In many ways, they do rule the world.
Walk down any aisle at Walmart and look at where a product is made. Whether it’s product production, manufacturing, material production or clothing, everything we used to make in America is now on the cheap and made in China.
If you have never looked at Alibaba.com, you should. In the month of March alone, the website will post 300,000 new products for sale. If you select a product — let’s say a sauna — you can select from literally hundreds of manufacturers of saunas and all types of saunas.
You can even see pictures of the factories and machines they use. They make it all.
Explore for curiosity alone. It’s mind-boggling.
Here is another China hook.
Do you use pharmaceuticals or need antibiotics? Are you aware how many of those products are made in China and are shipped to America to maybe your local pharmacy? Not all, but many of the large national pharmacies buy in bulk from them.
According to a recent U.S. Department of Commerce report, 97 percent of all antibiotics used in the United States have China as their country of origin.
What high-quality products are in them? What happens now with the new flu virus that originated in China? Will the export flow of antibiotics to America stop like the shipment of so many other Chinese made items?
Let’s hope not.
There is some speculation that this coronavirus, COVID-19, may have come from one of two biowarfare P4 plants in Wuhan, China. Why does it just attack the lungs? By design?
There is also speculation and reports out of China that animals used for testing biologic chemicals were then taken to wet markets and possibly sold for consumption.
Look up wet market. That will scare the dickens out of you.
Have you ever had a pangolin stir fry?
I remember meeting a minister of Chinese agriculture at the Port of Lewiston maybe 20 years ago as he was looking to secure food supplies for 1.3 billion people. American wheat is one of those food supply items.
The minister told me that in China, they eat everything with four legs, except for furniture, and everything that flies, except airplanes.
We need to be on guard against China.
We should not be dependent on China for anything. They have us over a hot kettle of boiling water and not for tea.
How can we really trust the Communist Party of China and the backbone of the Peoples Republic of China? Should we?
Hell no.
Beware of the commercially-minded Chinese leadership. They love money. They have their fingers in every money-making business in China — and, as it now appears, in America, too. Be afraid. Be very afraid. Make it “Made in America” first.
Sayre of Lewiston served as regional director to former U.S. Sen. Larry Craig. His email address is sayre@cableone.net.